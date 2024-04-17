Eimskip: Updated Financial Calendar

Eimskip's Financial Calendar published 22 December 2023 has been altered as follows:


First quarter 2024                                          7 May 2024

Second quarter 2024                                      20 August 2024

Third quarter 2024                                         5 November 2024

Fourth quarter 2024                                       18 February 2025

Annual General Meeting 2025                          13 March 2025


Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note that dates are subject to change.


For further information please contact
Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email:  investors@eimskip.com