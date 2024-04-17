NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala to Honor Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Preet Sabharwal, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, and Michael J. Kacsmar

New York, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards gala, set for Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET in New York City. Emceed by Emmy-winning journalist and MSNBC host Ari Melber, this prestigious event will recognize outstanding individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to entrepreneurial leadership and education.

The gala will honor Grammy and Emmy Award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award. Joseph Sikora, renowned actor and star of “Power Book IV: Force," will present the award to Jackson. Known for his remarkable success in the music industry and beyond, Jackson has become an influential figure in the entrepreneurial world, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams.

Additionally, Preet Sabharwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SAB Capital, Inc. 5000 Founder, and NFTE alumnus, will be honored for his remarkable achievements as a serial entrepreneur and his dedication to giving back to the NFTE community.

"Receiving the NFTE Entrepreneurial Leadership Award is not just an honor, but a profound validation of the power of igniting the entrepreneurial mindset,” said Sabharwal. “I am humbled to be recognized amongst such esteemed individuals, and I'm inspired to continue empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders through entrepreneurship education."

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation also will be recognized with the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award for its longtime support of entrepreneurship programs, with President & CEO Ridgway White present to accept the award.

“The Mott Foundation is pleased to work with NFTE to encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said White. “Together, we’re promoting a more equitable society by helping learners in underserved communities develop the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in college, career pathways and life.”

In addition, Michael J. Kacsmar will receive the NFTE Legacy Award for his exceptional service as Chair of the NFTE Board of Directors. Kacsmar, a Partner at Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), has been a dedicated supporter and volunteer, playing a pivotal role in advancing NFTE's mission.

The NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards Gala will also mark the announcement of a collaboration between NFTE and Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation. This exciting partnership will further strengthen NFTE's ability to provide young entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to succeed.

The NFTE Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards will be Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Guastavino’s in New York City. To learn more, visit nfte.com/gala.

About NFTE:

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.





About G-Unity Foundation:

Founded by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in 2003, the G-Unity Foundation supports programs that foster conscious capitalism as well as social and leadership skills for youth nationwide. Through both public and private partnerships, the G-Unity Foundation works to fund, administer, and support programming aimed at serving communities in need.

In Houston, the G-Unity Foundation partners with the Houston Independent School District to run the G-Unity Business Lab at six high schools. The after-school entrepreneurship program offers students the chance to learn core business values and practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations, and visiting professors, including Jackson.

In connection with Jackson’s growing professional sports partnership program, the G-Unity Foundation has expanded its reach as a close working partner with the respective charitable foundation arms of the Houston Rockets, the Houston Astros, the Houston Texans, the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, Jackson remains active contributing his time and resources to support various community outreach programs and charities including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston's Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the American Cancer Society and various, local, regional and National charities. Every Thanksgiving, Jackson and the G-Unity Foundation sponsor Turkey Drives in multiple cities across the US.

