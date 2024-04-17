Global Sleep Mask Market Size To Worth USD 24.73 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.46%

New York, United States , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sleep Mask Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.98 Million in 2023 to USD 24.73 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.46% during the projected period.





Wearing a sleep mask improves the health and quality of sleep by reducing external distractions, blocking light and other stimulants, and acting as an effective blindfold. They help to relieve the pounding feeling that comes with migraines as well as minor headaches. Charcoal is a component in several mask formulas that helps keep skin from wrinkling and folding. In addition, it has a cooling effect to lessen puffiness and calming aromas to help you unwind. Because of this, they are growing in popularity globally in comparison to alternatives like blackout shades. Additionally, there are numerous designs of sleeping masks depending on the material and shape of the mask. Masks that are ergonomic and molded fit the face perfectly and provide total darkness. Due to the rise of late-night laborers globally and the growth of the travel and tourism industry, sleep mask and eye mask sales are rising. The growing number of people with sleep apnea worldwide is expected to contribute to an increase in the use of sleep masks in the future years. With the availability of inexpensive train and plane tickets, more people are embarking on lengthy travels. However, because they are frequently cleaned and washed, the materials used to produce sleeping masks may degrade more quickly. If sleeping masks are made to last less time, the market for them may expand more slowly.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sleep Mask Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Regular, Contoured, Wrap Around, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The regular segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global sleep mask market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global sleep mask market is divided into regular, contoured, wrap-around, and others. Among these, the regular segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global Sleep Mask market during the projected timeframe. Regular products give customers a dark environment, shield their eyes from light sources such as lamps, TVs, laptops, and natural light, and encourage peaceful sleep. Regular masks are very portable and simple to take in luggage.

The online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global Sleep Mask market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the global sleep mask market is divided into offline, online. Among these, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global Sleep Mask market during the projected timeframe. The products are being sold via online distribution channels as a result of the e-commerce industry's continuous expansion. Furthermore, it is predicted that the increasing use of smartphones in Asia Pacific's developing countries such as China and India will quicken the growth of e-commerce.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global sleep mask market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global sleep mask market over the forecast period. There are significant populations in South Korea, China, Japan, India, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This concentrated population means that there is a large potential market for sleep masks. The importance of sleep health has become more widely recognized in recent years, partly as a result of urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increased stress. As more people learn about the benefits of using sleep masks to enhance the quality of their sleep, the market for these products is expanding. The Asia Pacific area is home to a large number of innovative companies that are dedicated to developing new and improved sleep mask products to satisfy the diverse spectrum of consumer needs.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global sleep mask market during the projected timeframe. The importance of sleep health is becoming more widely acknowledged in North America as a result of things like growing stress levels, hectic schedules, and the discovery of sleep disorders. As a result, more people are exploring for methods—like wearing sleep masks—to improve the quality of their sleep. The prevalence of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer sales strategies in North America has made it easier for customers to purchase a wide range of sleep mask products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Sleep Mask Market include Alaska Bear, Dream Essentials, Dream Sleeper, Sleep Master, HappyLuxe, Nidra, Bedtime Bliss, Drift To Sleep, PrettyCare, MaskCraft, and Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Sleep Mask Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sleep Mask Market, By Product

Regular

Contoured

Wrap Around

Others

Global Sleep Mask Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Sleep Mask Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

