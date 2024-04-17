Premier Graphene, Inc. (BIEI) Demonstrates Industry-Leading Innovations with Graphene-Enhanced Building Materials

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), a trailblazing company in the bio graphene sector, proudly announces groundbreaking achievements in the integration of graphene with construction materials, marking a significant leap forward in the construction and materials science industries. Through meticulous research and testing, Premier Graphene, Inc. has demonstrated the remarkable potential of graphene to revolutionize the building materials used in infrastructure projects worldwide.







Engineer Conducts In-House Study on Graphene-Enhanced Building Materials: Paving the Way for Construction Industry Revolution

Exceptional Performance with Graphene-Enhanced Hydraulic Concrete

In recent in-house studies, Premier Graphene has showcased the unmatched quality of graphene-enhanced hydraulic concrete. The findings point to an unparalleled improvement in the cement’s performance, leading to products of superior quality concrete. This graphene-infused cement exhibits enhanced resistance and strength, alongside quicker drying times, which collectively contribute to considerable cost savings on large-scale construction projects.

Licensed Structural Engineer and CEO of “ESTRUCTURAS DUARTE” and a long-standing member of the Baja California Structural Engineers Guild, Oskar Duarte, states: “This product is amazing; it will revolutionize the cement and construction Industry. Not only does it reduce the time it takes to dry, but it's making it stronger in only 14 days. We can't wait for final results in 2 weeks.”

Outstanding Preliminary Results and Optimistic Outlook

Preliminary tests conducted over a 14-day period have yielded promising results, with a final report due in 12 days. Premier Graphene’s team is confident the forthcoming data will further affirm the exceptional benefits of incorporating graphene into concrete and other construction materials.

Engineer Ramiro Romero, owner of the B.C. testing facility for hydraulic concrete testing, states, “We are amazed at the qualities of graphene. We have begun testing with asphalt and metal alloys, and we are expecting amazing results. Next, we will test with steel.”

Expanding the Horizon: Applications Beyond Concrete

Premier Graphene’s innovative approach extends beyond concrete, with ongoing tests involving asphalt for road construction, aluminum for specialized instruments, and steel. These efforts aim to uncover additional applications of graphene that could dramatically increase the durability, efficiency, and sustainability of construction materials.

Strategic Joint Venture Expansion

Premier Graphene Inc. is excited to announce a joint venture with Clear Asset Holdings, a Houston, Texas-based start-up cement manufacturing outfit run by retired British Petroleum V.P. Drew Sickinger. This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in bringing graphene-enhanced materials to a broader market, combining Premier Graphene’s cutting-edge technology with Clear Asset Holdings’ manufacturing prowess.

“Our planet's health is under attack, and carbon is its problem. It's critical that we look at the primary drivers and reduce their carbon production for our children's future," states Clear Asset Holdings CEO, Drew Sickinger.

Next Steps: Advancing Land Development and Infrastructure Projects

Energized by positive test outcomes, Premier Graphene is poised to move forward with land development deals in the State of Mexico and major infrastructure initiatives, notably the federal highway project linking Mexicali and Tijuana in Baja California. Final test results are keenly awaited as they will inform the scope and direction of these ambitious projects.

"I believe Premier Graphene will lead the way with this new breakthrough. We plan on attacking the carbon footprint left behind by the construction industry, while at the same time offering a solution that will be cost-effective in construction projects with great savings to the concrete companies. I’m feeling very optimistic that we are helping future generations," states President Pedro Mendez.





Structural Engineers Oskar Duarte (left) and Ramiro Romero (right) Discussing Promising Graphene-Enhanced Building Materials Innovations

About Premier Graphene, Inc.

Premier Graphene, Inc. is a pioneering company based in Imperial Valley, California, at the forefront of the bio graphene industry. Committed to sustainable development and innovation, Premier Graphene strives to harness the transformative potential of graphene to create building materials that not only outperform existing solutions but also pave the way for a more durable, efficient, and eco-friendly future.

