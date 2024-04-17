FirstLight Sponsors Tournament to Benefit Make-A-Wish New Hampshire

Albany, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it is sponsoring the Richard D. Mahoney Charity Golf Classic to benefit Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.

FirstLight is a Platinum sponsor and will participate in the tournament at Candia Woods Golf Links in New Hampshire on June 13th.

Make-A-Wish is an international organization that serves to fulfill the wishes of critically ill children and has brought 550,000 wishes to life in 43 years.

“Wish kids” must meet certain criteria to qualify for having their wish granted. According to the organization, “The Make-A-Wish journey is an opportunity for children who are living with a life-threatening illness to experience the joy of a life-long wish being granted. The experience and impact of a wish strengthens the child’s hope and can have a positive impact on their mental health.”

A wish is granted approximately every four days in New Hampshire, and each year, 80 to 90 wishes are granted to Granite State children. Make-A-Wish New Hampshire has granted 2,000 wishes in 37 years. Over the years, FirstLight has contributed a total of $13,000 to Make-A-Wish New Hampshire by sponsoring the annual tournament.

