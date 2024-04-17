AI-powered Business Development Tool for Construction Mercator AI Launches Operations in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercator AI , the AI-powered business development tool for commercial general contractors, today announced its expansion into the booming Austin market. This marks the Canadian company's entry into the United States, with plans for further expansion in Texas this year and nationally in the coming years.

Austin's dynamic and quickly evolving construction landscape, coupled with a young and tech-forward workforce, creates a unique environment for Mercator AI's solution. The city’s influx of new construction companies and a younger generation of leaders present an opportunity for Mercator AI to support this shift with AI tools that provide actionable data intelligence and real-time updates on early projects and relationships. This translates to weeks of saved groundwork and places GCs steps ahead of their competitors who lag with outdated information that is just too late.

“Austin's thriving construction landscape, fueled by a staggering $31 billion growth in its contribution to Texas' GDP between 2020 and 2024 (U.S. Department of Economic Analysis), makes it a clear yes for our starting point in the United States,” said Chloe Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercator AI. “We're excited to empower mid-to-large sized general contracting firms with the AI tools they need to force multiply lead generation, build the right relationships much earlier in the development process, and waste a lot less time chasing work that won’t materialize.”

The product analyzes real-time data throughout the development process, from conception to post-construction, making it easy to identify early signs of project movement. Consequently allowing Mercator AI’s customers to connect with the right people at the right time, fostering meaningful relationships and profitable solutions.

Chloe added, “Mercator’s product empowers construction firms to eliminate wasted time and resources spent on unqualified leads. What previously took months of research now takes 15 minutes in Mercator, freeing up more time for our customers to do what they do best: build relationships, solve problems, and close deals. ”

Mercator's AI streamlines front-office operations by saving an average of two hours daily on both determining what to research and the research itself.

Following Austin's launch, led under the leadership of a 30 under 30 winning Entrepreneur, Chloe, the company plans to establish a presence in key markets such as Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and cover all major construction hubs in the United States over the next few years.

About Mercator AI:

Mercator AI is a construction tech company that provides a robust AI-powered business development tool specifically designed for mid-to-large-sized general contracting firms. The platform accelerates early project discovery by harnessing billions of construction interactions to optimize early-stage project progress, pursue targeting, meet prep, and lead qualification. By mining and analyzing millions of data points across commercial and industrial projects, Mercator accurately identifies early construction signals, reveals key participants and their historical relationships, and aggregates rich company profiles.

For more information, please contact: