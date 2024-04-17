Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Expected to Reach US$ 4.16 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital textile printing inks are specifically tailored to meet the requirements of digital printing processes by standing apart from traditional inks that are used in offset or flexographic printing. They typically comprise colorants, binders, solvents, and additives. The pigments or dyes provide the desired colors, while binders aid in adhering the colorants to the printing substrate by binding them together.



According to the updated industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global digital textile printing ink market is poised to reach US$ 1.26 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 12.7% through 2034.

Ink formula required varies based on factors such as printhead technology, ink delivery method, and inkjet droplet size. Digital textile printing inks are designed to work with various types of fabric. The composition of the ink takes into account the surface characteristics of these different materials to ensure proper adherence and vibrant color.

Digital printing allows for direct-to-garment printing, thus eliminating additional steps and speeding up textile production. Digital printing allows for customizable designs to facilitate the creation of unique patterns on apparel, home decor, or promotional items, thus catering to individual preferences. The eco-friendly nature of digital inks in line with the emphasis on sustainability is boosting their use in the textile industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global digital textile printing ink market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% through 2034.

Global sales of digital printing inks are estimated at US$ 1.26 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 4.16 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 10.3%

through 2034.

The DTG segment is estimated to account for 69.3% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 24.6% share of the global market by

2034.

China accounts for 56.9% of the market share in East Asia in 2024.

The United States accounts for 71.7% market share in North America at present.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 4.16 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 12.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 272 Figures

“Increasing partnerships between digital textile printing ink producers and textile manufacturers and fashion brands leading to market expansion worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Lustre

Inkbank

Kornit Digital

Durst Group

Dover Corporation

Sun Chemical

DuPont

Nazdar

Market Developments

Key digital textile printing ink producers are Lustre, Inkbank, Kornit Digital, Durst Group, and Dover Corporation. Companies are continually modifying their strategies to fortify their market position by collaborating with other renowned producers across the world.

In 2022, Seiko Epson introduced the Monna Lisa 8000, a direct-to-fabric printer designed specifically for the North American market. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Epson’s foothold in North America.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the digital textile printing ink market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (dye sublimation, reactive dyes, acid dyes, disperse dyes, pigments), printer speed (<50 digital printers, 50 to 100, 101 to 250, 251 to 400, 401 to 600, 601 to 800, 801 to 1,000, >1,000), technology (roll to roll, DTG), and end-use application (fashion, sportswear, home textiles, soft signage), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

