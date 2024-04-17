Pore Strips Market Size Worth $7.0 Billion by 2033; Growing Demand for Skincare & Cosmetics Products to Propel Growth

Newark, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.8 billion pore strips market will reach USD 7.0 billion by 2033. People believe that pore strips are simple and quick to work. Before they can provide the intended effects, substitutes like scrubs must be used for a particular period and during a drawn-out procedure. This aspect is anticipated to fuel product demand in the foreseeable future, particularly among younger consumers who value speedy fixes. Over the coming years, the market growth will also be favourably impacted by the expansion of retail channels from some of the well-known brands, like Estée Lauder, Sephora, and Shiseido Co. Coty, a multinational cosmetics firm with a global reach, partnered with skin and beauty shop Douglas in May 2020 to introduce Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin, in over 25 European nations.

This expansion has been made easier by the entry of non-banking firms into the payment market. Because so many consumers prefer virtual markets to make purchases of a wide range of products, retailers have started branching out into online retail. Throughout the projected period, these developments are anticipated to have a beneficial impact on market growth. Online purchases are being driven even more by emerging markets and the growing demand for items from outside. Local e-commerce businesses, like Flipkart in India and Tmall in China, are preferred by customers in developing nations like China and India. Because of the global recession, consumer spending has slightly decreased in the United States and certain European countries.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.8 billion Market Size in 2033 USD 7.0 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered by Ingredient, End-User, Regions Drivers The emergence of new products in the market

Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Men use pore strips more frequently in their personal care routines because they are gender-neutral and can help with bigger pores caused by excessive oil production on the skin. Strong adhesive qualities in these products aid in removing blackheads and excessive oil buildup. Customers in Asia Pacific are anticipated to adopt products more widely due to these causes. Additionally, in January 2021, the well-known Japanese chemical and cosmetics business Kao Corporation launched its well-known brand, Bioré Skincare, in India in collaboration with the top lifestyle retailer Nykaa. Pore strips and other skincare products created especially to target issues with the skin, like enlarged pores, are produced and sold by Bioré Skincare.



The non-charcoal segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.24 billion.



The non-charcoal segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 6.68 billion. Non-charcoal pore strips are one example of the natural and plant-based ingredient trend in skin care products in recent years. The demand for pore strips has increased due to the growing number of people searching for more natural substitutes for conventional beauty products. Non-charcoal pore strips provide a method of achieving clean, clear pores without the use of harsh chemicals or artificial components.



The home segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.09 billion.



The home segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 2.09 billion. Because they are convenient and simple to use, pore strips for home usage are commonly accessible in stores and online. By clearing the pores of blackheads and other debris, they are frequently used as an addition to a daily skincare regimen to help enhance the appearance of the skin.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing per capita income



Global per capita income has increased significantly recently, especially in emerging economies. In many emerging and developed economies, the rapid development of female labour force participation, rising middle-class consumer base, and increased urbanisation have all contributed to the adoption of convenience-driven lifestyles, increasing the demand for beauty products. According to estimates, over the next ten years, emerging countries' per capita income growth rate will be substantially higher than that of industrialised countries. This has a big effect on the growth of the pore strip market.



Restraint: Pore strips are unsuitable for people with sensitive and thin skin



Black spots on the skin might arise from overusing pore strips. Pore strips may be an abrasive product for people with thin or sensitive skin since they can cause skin irritation and red rashes. Polyquaternium-37, a polymeric quaternary ammonium salt, may irritate thin or delicate skin when used as a component in pore strips. In addition, many customers had unfavourable side effects from using pore strips, like shattered tiny capillaries and blood vessels.



Opportunity: Increasing social media marketing



Social media marketing is one of the primary methods that numerous businesses and sectors employ to educate their target market about their offerings. Therefore, the global cosmetics market sees great opportunities to increase momentum and expand customer reach in target categories through social media marketing methods. Countries can expand their workforces and experience more economic growth by increasing the participation of working women. Furthermore, as more women enter the workforce, the market share of pore strips rises.



Some of the major players operating in the pore strips market are:



● Walgreen Co.

● Earth Therapeutics

● L’Oréal

● Boscia

● Kao Corporation

● Ulta Beauty

● Sephora

● Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

● Hip Hop



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Ingredient:



● Charcoal

● Non-Charcoal



By End-User:



● Salon

● Home



About the report:



The global pore strips market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



