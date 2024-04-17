Investigation Into PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PWSC) complied with federal securities laws. On April 17, 2024, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging, among other things, concerns regarding “aggressive accounting practices, unsustainable growth expectations, and sales of a product that may potentially be violating several states’ child privacy laws.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



