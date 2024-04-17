[Latest] Global Catalyst Market Size/Share Worth USD 45.8 Billion by 2033 at a 4.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Catalyst Market Size, Trends and Insights By Raw Material (Chemical Compounds, Metals, Zeolites, Others), By Application (Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymer Catalysis, Environmental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Catalyst Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 35.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 37.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 45.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Catalyst Market: Overview

A catalyst is a material that accelerates a chemical reaction without being consumed or irreversibly altered in the process. Catalysts function by offering an alternate reaction route that uses less energy to begin the transformation of reactant molecules into products. This enables the response to happen more quickly and efficiently. Catalysts can be homogeneous (in the same phase as the reactants) or heterogeneous.

Several key trends are shaping the global catalyst market such as the growing emphasis on sustainability is driving the need for a catalyst market which allows cleaner and more efficient chemical processes, notably in sectors such as refining and petrochemicals.

Advances in materials science and biotechnology have also fueled a move towards innovative catalyst materials and technologies, such as nanocatalysts and biocatalysts. Moreover, the increased use of alternative sources of energy has prompted the creation of catalysts for biomass conversion and hydrogen generation.

A further significant advance is the application of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve catalyst design and performance. In general, these trends indicate that the market is becoming more focused on sustainability, creativity, and efficiency in addressing the different demands of sectors throughout the globe.

By raw material, the chemical compounds segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Chemical compounds dominate the catalyst industry since they are required for catalytic processes. Catalysts assist chemical reactions by decreasing activation energy, boosting reaction rates, and allowing raw materials to be transformed into useful products in a variety of manufacturing procedures.

By application, the petroleum refining segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The catalyst market is driven by petroleum refining, which uses catalysts extensively in refining processes that involve catalytic cracking, hydro processing, and reforming. Catalysts improve efficiency, production, and quality of goods, which makes them vital in petroleum refining processes.

Asia-Pacific dominates the catalyst market owing to fast industrialization, numerous natural resources, strict environmental laws, and a thriving automobile sector. These variables contribute to higher demand for catalysts in industries that include petrochemicals, refining, and pollution control.

Albemarle Corporation is a leading American specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It operates the business under three divisions: lithium ions, bromine speciality, and catalysts. As of 2020, Albemarle was the world’s top producer of lithium for electric car batteries.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 37.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 45.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 35.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.9% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Raw Material, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Catalyst market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Catalyst industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Catalyst Market: Regional Insight

By region, Catalyst market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Catalyst market in 2023 with a market share of 31.5% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Asia Pacific is a key driver of the catalyst market for a variety of reasons. To begin, the region’s fast urbanisation and increasing manufacturing industries generate significant demand for catalysts in a variety of chemical processes, such as petroleum products, refining, and polymer and plastic manufacture.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific’s booming automobile sector increases the need for catalysts used in pollution control systems to meet severe environmental standards.

Furthermore, governments in the area are increasingly concentrating on sustainable development and environmental preservation, resulting in the adoption of cleaner technologies that use catalysts to reduce pollutants and improve energy efficiency.

Moreover, the availability of raw materials and trained labour, together with favourable investment policies and infrastructure development, draws large investments from catalyst manufacturers, accelerating market expansion in Asia Pacific.

In addition, the region’s emphasis on environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance has accelerated the use of catalysts for emissions control and pollution abatement. Rigorous environmental rules aiming at decreasing air and water pollution have boosted investment in catalytic technology for clean energy generation and waste management.

In summary, Asia Pacific’s mix of industrial expansion, rich resources, environmental concerns, and automotive growth places it as a major driving factor in the catalyst industry, with more expansion projected shortly.

List of the prominent players in the Catalyst Market:





List of the prominent players in the Catalyst Market:

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey plc

Clariant AG

Dow Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

R. Grace & Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

UOP LLC

Shell Global Solutions International B.V.

Sinopec Corp.

Axens SA

Zeolyst International

Croda International Plc

Solvay S.A.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Lanxess AG

Arkema S.A.

Others

The Catalyst Market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Chemical Compounds

Metals

Zeolites

Others

By Application

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Polymer Catalysis

Environmental

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

