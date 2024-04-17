Global Tire Material Market Size To Exceed USD 144.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.11%

New York, United States , April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tire Material Market Size is to Grow from USD 96.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 144.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4120

A tire is an important component of a vehicle because it creates a footprint proportional to the vehicle's weight. Most tires, including those used on automobiles and bicycles, are pneumatically inflated structures that provide a strong cushion to absorb shock as they roll over rough terrain. Tires are made of synthetic rubber, natural rubber, cloth, steel cables, carbon black, and various other chemical compounds. Butadiene rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber are the two most common synthetic rubber polymers used in tire production. Furthermore, increased use of high-performance tires with superior properties such as higher abrasion resistance and low hysteresis will hasten the growth of the tire material market. In addition, strict environmental regulations will increase demand for lightweight and high-performance eco-tires, affecting the growth of the tire material market. Rising environmental concerns, rising fuel costs, and an increasing number of government initiatives aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles all contribute to increased demand for these vehicles. However, raw material price fluctuations will slow the tire material market's growth. Additionally, a carbon black supply shortage will impede the tire material market's growth. Furthermore, the growing availability of low-cost tires is expected to slow revenue growth in the tire material market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Tire Material Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements, Textile Reinforcements), By End User (Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, LCV, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4120

The elastomers segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global tire material market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global tire material market is categorized into elastomers, reinforcing fillers, plasticizers, chemicals, metal reinforcements, and textile reinforcements. Among these, the elastomers segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global tire material market during the forecast period. Elastomers, which have elastic and flexible properties, are an important component of tire materials. This segment's popularity stems from elastomers' critical role in improving tire performance, durability, and safety. Moreover, elastomers play an important role in tire manufacturing, helping the tire withstand changing road conditions and temperature fluctuations while providing a comfortable driving experience.

The passenger cars segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period.

Based on the end user, the global tire material market is categorized into passenger cars, trucks, buses, LCVs, and others. Among these, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period. This growth reflects tire materials' critical role in meeting the specific needs and demands of passenger vehicles. The popularity of the passenger car segment stems from the sheer volume of tires required for the world's vast passenger vehicle fleet. Moreover, passenger cars, with their diverse range of models and specifications, require tire materials that can adapt to changing driving conditions, climates, and performance requirements.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4120

Asia-Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global tire material market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global tire material market over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan, all major construction countries, have a significant impact on tire material demand. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and extensive infrastructure development in these countries drive the construction industry, increasing demand for tires. According to the World Green Building Council, the Asia Pacific region is home to 60% of the world's population, highlighting the region's enormous market potential.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest pace of the global tire material market over the forecast period. The world's fastest vehicle market is being driven by rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient tires. The use of cutting-edge materials in tire manufacturing, such as synthetic rubber and high-strength fibers, is also contributing to market growth. Also, as environmental concerns grow, the region is seeing an increase in the use of environmentally friendly and sustainable tire materials such as bio-based materials and recycled rubber.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global tire material market are Orion Engineered Carbons, Nynas AB, Petro China Company Limite, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SIBUR INTERNATIONAL, American Zinc Recycling LLC, PPG Industries, Ralson Goodluck Carbon, Longxing Chemical, Phillips, Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4120

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Cabot Corporation introduced the E2C™ DX9660 solution to enhance rubber durability and abrasion resistance. This new product provides a significant 30% increase in abrasion resistance over conventional compounds, broadening Cabot's range of E2C solutions suitable for a variety of on-road commercial tire applications and industrial rubber products. In addition, Cabot performed its first life cycle assessment (LCA) of an E2C solution used in an on-road truck tire application.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global tire material market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Tire Material Market, By Type

Elastomers

Reinforcing Fillers

Plasticizers

Chemicals

Metal Reinforcements

Textile Reinforcements

Global Tire Material Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Trucks

Buses

LCV

Others

Global Tire Material Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Advanced Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polymers, Composites, Nanomaterials, Ceramics, and Others), By Application (Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Plants, Industrial, Automotive and Aerospace, Petrochemicals, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Microencapsulation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application Analysis (Pharmaceutical and healthcare, Household, Agrochemicals and Textiles), By Technology (Spray, Emulsion, and Dripping), By Coating Material (Carbohydrates, Gums & resins, Lipids, Polymers (PLA and PLGA), and Proteins), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Synthetic Paper Market Size , By Product (BOPP, HDPE, PET & Others), By Application (Label, Non-Label), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast To 2022 to 2032

Global Thermoform Packaging Market Size , By Material (PET, PE, PP), By Product Type (Containers, Clamshell), By End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 to 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter