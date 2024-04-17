Press release - Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM RCF extension

Paris, 17 April 2024

Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM have executed the first one-year extension option of their Revolving Credit Facilities linked to ESG KPIs

Last year April, Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM executed two Revolving Credit Facilities (“RCF”) linked to ESG KPIs with a large pool of international financial institutions, for a total amount of €2.2 billion.

Air France-KLM and Air France executed the accordion option in the facility to increase the RCF with an amount of €90 million bringing the amount of the two RCFs to approximately €2.3 billion.

Air France-KLM and Air France

Air France-KLM and Air France, combined borrower signed last year April a €1.2 billion Sustainability-Linked RCF. This facility had an initial 2026 maturity, included two one-year extension options and an accordion increase option. Today Air France-KLM and Air France announced having executed the extension option for one year, extending to a 2027 maturity and the accordion increase option of €90 million, bringing the total size to approximately €1.3 billion.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB) and Natixis were jointly acting as Global Coordinators, ESG Coordinators and Documentation Agents for RCFs concluded with a syndicate of now 16 international banks.

KLM

Last year April, KLM signed a €1.0 billion RCF including ESG Key Performance Indicators.

This RCF had an initial 2027 maturity and included two one-year extension options and an accordion option. Today KLM announced having executed the extension option for one year, extending to a 2028 maturity.

ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank (document agent) were the RCF coordinators, with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB) acting as coordinator for the ESG targets. KLM’s RCF was concluded with a syndicate of 14 international banks.

