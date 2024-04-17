Savaria Publishes Its First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAVAL, Quebec, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, today announced it has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Through this report, Savaria aims to disclose its strategy and initiatives on ESG matters that are important to its stakeholders, and where it sees an opportunity to have a positive and meaningful influence. Savaria’s inaugural ESG report is available on its website at https://www.savaria.com/our-company/investors?lang=en.



“I am proud to work with our Savaria employees around the world on our ESG initiatives. While this is our first published overview, there are many activities at Savaria that contribute to sustainability. It starts with what we do – making products to help people keep their independence and mobility,” said Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman, Savaria. “There is a will and ambition across the countries and divisions in which we do business, to prioritize goals that build a more sustainable future for all. Engaging employees at all levels to participate in setting goals, tracking targets, and contributing their expertise to our programs will be our focus in 2024 and beyond.”

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,450 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and CEO

1. 800.661.5112

sb@savaria.com



Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370

sreitknecht@savaria.com

www.savaria.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria