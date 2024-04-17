Investors who lost money on bluebird bio, Inc.(BLUE) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - BLUE

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE).



Shareholders who purchased shares of BLUE during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: April 24, 2023 to December 8, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on December 8, 2023, Blue announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), also known as lovo-cel for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients ages 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive events (VOEs). However, the Lyfgenia approval came with a black box warning for haematological malignancies after two patients developed AML during the clinical trials. Analysts noted that they did not expect the black box warning or the absence of a priority review voucher. Following this news, Blue’s stock price fell by $1.95 per share, or approximately 40% to close at $2.86 per share.

