River Oaks Treatment Center is Setting the Standard for Clinical Excellence in Florida with Four Board-Certified Addiction Medicine Physicians

RIVERVIEW, Fla., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center is proud to announce that it has two additional board-certified addiction medicine physicians on its staff. Dr. Michael Murphy and Dr. Keivan Hosseinnejad recently achieved board certification in Addiction Medicine from the American Board of Preventive Medicine. This designation positions River Oaks as one of the only treatment providers in Florida with four certified addiction medicine specialists and an addiction medicine fellowship program accredited by Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The team also includes Dr. Abrahim Fahs and Dr. Abbas Sina.



“We remain committed to staying at the forefront of addiction medicine with a team of highly skilled professionals who are top in their field,” said Hoyt Smith, Executive Director at River Oaks Treatment Center. "We couldn’t be more proud of our physicians for achieving this significant milestone. Their desire to advance their knowledge in addiction medicine is a testament to their dedication to provide the highest quality care to our patients at a time when far too many people are dying from this disease."

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdose rates have remained high, with more than 106,699 Americans losing their lives to drug overdoses in 2021 alone. This devastating trend underscores the urgent need for effective and evidence-based treatment options.

In addition to their clinical roles, Dr. Murphy and Dr. Hosseinnejad will also serve as faculty in the Addiction Medicine Fellowship program at River Oaks Treatment Center. This program offers clinicians a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience in the addiction treatment industry under the guidance of experienced professionals. By sharing their knowledge and expertise, Dr. Murphy and Dr. Hosseinnejad will contribute to the development of future leaders in addiction medicine.

About River Oak Treatment Center:

River Oak Treatment Center is a leading addiction treatment facility located in Riverview, Florida. With a team of board-certified addiction medicine physicians and a comprehensive range of evidence-based treatment programs, River Oak Treatment Center is dedicated to helping individuals with addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. For more information, visit www.riveroakstreatment.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfecdb57-f385-4e40-bb1b-95c699996174

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e635241-33e5-43c3-ada8-5d60cf3bfd1a