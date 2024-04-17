High Goals Video Media Ltd (HGVM) actively responds to social responsibility, leveraging its media advantages to support global public welfare

Denver, CO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media company in North America, High Goals Video Media Ltd (HGVM), has recently announced a series of public welfare activities aimed at fulfilling social responsibilities and supporting industry development. As a professional company dedicated to providing advertising media services for global social media, HGVM continuously creates value for clients and promotes the prosperity of the global media industry through its strong capabilities and solid services.

​

Recently, HGVM has actively responded to social responsibilities by conducting a series of public welfare activities in various ways. In addition to donating essential supplies to impoverished communities, the company has also actively participated in environmental protection and sustainable development projects. In terms of environmental protection, HGVM has cooperated with local environmental organizations to launch a series of environmental initiatives on social media, including advocating for energy conservation and emission reduction. Furthermore, HGVM has actively supported the education sector by donating books and teaching equipment to schools in impoverished areas, using the power of media to help improve educational conditions. In the health field, the company has organized employee volunteer activities to provide online free health checks and health consultation services. These measures aim to promote the concept of green living, advance social sustainable development, and demonstrate HGVM's determination and actions in fulfilling corporate social responsibilities.

Founded in 2020, HGVM's business covers more than 30 countries and regions, including advertising operations, information media, short videos, and new media finance. Since its establishment, HGVM has won a good reputation globally through innovative products, exploring advertising creativity, and providing high-quality services.

Since its establishment in the United States in 2020, HGVM has continuously launched innovative products, explored new advertising creativity, and provided excellent services. The company's reputation spans more than 30 countries, with its core user base exceeding 5 million. This not only contributes to economic development but also promotes social stability. HGVM's core business indicators have shown a steady upward trend. According to platform data, HGVM's audience market is expected to double next year, covering a broader range of people.

In this favorable market environment, HGVM attracts more advertisers and further consolidates its global expansion strategy by providing effective advertising business models and decentralized marketing solutions.

The company is also actively involved in promoting the informationization process in impoverished areas. To this end, HGVM donates electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones to impoverished areas and provides technical support, enabling local residents to access social media and other online resources. This not only helps residents in impoverished areas integrate into the information society but also provides them with opportunities for learning and communication. At the same time, HGVM has conducted a series of digital literacy training activities to help residents in impoverished areas master basic skills in using electronic devices and improve their information literacy. These initiatives aim to promote digital inclusion, enabling more people to share the convenience and opportunities brought by the media and contribute to building an information society.

With its continued development globally, HGVM will continue to innovate, provide high-quality services, and become one of the industry leaders with its strong market influence and forward-looking strategies.

Media contact

Contact: WOODS ALEXANDER

Company Name: High Goals Video Media Ltd

Website: https://office.hgvideomedia.com



Email: support@hgvideomedia.com



