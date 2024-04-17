Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction Results

Today, April 17th, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (RE; Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.
OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 22,482 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,980 million nominal value at yields between 3.95-4.08%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,780 million at a yield of 4,02%.
OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 30,521 million.
The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,315 million nominal value at yields between 3.40 -3.52%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,215 million at a yield of 3,50%.
Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.
Contacts:
Brynja Kolbrún Petursdottir, CFO, phone: 516 6100, email: brynja.kolbrun.petursdottir@or.is
Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossar.is