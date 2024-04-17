Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction Results

Today, April 17th, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (RE; Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 22,482 million.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,980 million nominal value at yields between 3.95-4.08%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,780 million at a yield of 4,02%.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 30,521 million.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,315 million nominal value at yields between 3.40 -3.52%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,215 million at a yield of 3,50%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.