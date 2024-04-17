Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury 55+ Community Coming Soon to West Windsor Township, New Jersey

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community designed exclusively for active adults, Regency at West Windsor, is coming soon to the intersection of Old Trenton Road and Dorchester Drive in West Windsor Township, New Jersey. Construction is underway on the Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes, and sales will start this summer.



Located just outside Princeton, New Jersey, Regency at West Windsor will feature 66 low-maintenance townhomes nestled in a picturesque setting surrounded by nature with exclusive resort-style onsite amenities. Home buyers will choose from six all-new home designs ranging from 2,198 to 2,304+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The modern open-concept Regency home designs will feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, first-floor primary suites, versatile lofts, flex spaces, full basements with the option to finish, and 1- or 2-car garages. Homes will be priced from the upper $700,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“With a strong history of building luxury homes in New Jersey since 1982, this neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers brand and Regency active-adult resort lifestyle that we’re known for,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury active-adult living in the most desirable locations throughout the state.”

Regency at West Windsor will offer future resort-style amenities including a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, kitchenette, walking trails throughout the community, and more.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations including downtown Princeton and historic Cranbury, as well as multiple parks and top-rated golf courses. Major highways including Route 33, Interstates 295 and 195, the New Jersey Turnpike, and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible from Regency at West Windsor, offering homeowners convenient access to all of the beaches along the New Jersey coast, as well as New York City and Philadelphia.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Monmouth County and surrounding areas include Regency at Manalapan, Regent Oaks at Freehold, Middletown Walk, Regency at Cranbury, Meridian Walk at Princeton, and Canter Square.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Regency at West Windsor and Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

