Heroes on the Water Joins Carry The Load to honor Memorial May

Allen, Texas, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is proud to announce it will be a Carry The Load non-profit partner for the 2024 Memorial May campaign. Carry The Load is a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Together, we will kick off Memorial May on Monday, April 29th.

"In the spirit of remembrance, Heroes on the Water will once again join Carry The Load to focus on the true meaning of Memorial Day this May. Together we will pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, granting us unparalleled freedoms. We are excited to announce that we will be hosting a new kayaking leg in Fort Worth, where participants will paddle alongside the marchers on the Trinity River.” - Neil Mullaney, Col (Ret) USAF, Heroes on the Water Executive Director.

As one of Carry the Load’s non-profit partners since 2011, the team at Heroes on the Water is excited to provide an opportunity for people to participate in the Fort Worth relay in a different yet still meaningful way. The kayak event will take place on a half mile route along the Trinity River in Fort Worth, Texas. We will paddle along with the relay marchers with the conclusion to take place at the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial rally. This route is appropriate for all ages and skill levels. There are opportunities to participate and volunteer. More details and sign up can be found on the Heroes on the Water Ambassador Eventbrite page. Participation is limited so consider signing up early.

Supporters are encouraged to join any of our Heroes on the Water teams and raise funds for our local and national team throughout the month of May.

“The funds we raise through our Carry The Load teams across the country, provide additional resources for healing and wellness to our veterans, first responders and their families. Together, let us extend our support to these heroes fostering solace and renewal in their journey towards healing,” says Mullaney.

How to get involved:

People of all ages can donate to any of our teams or attend a relay at a location near them.

Join national team or Join a local team. Join us on the water at our Fort Worth kayaking event (space is limited)

Join us at the Dallas Memorial March.

“Since the first Carry The Load event on Memorial Day in 2011, we’ve collaborated with like-minded organizations to help strengthen each other’s mission,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “It's truly inspiring to see the positive impact our collaboration with Heroes on the Water has had on the lives of so many people over the years.”

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support. HeroesontheWater.org | Operation Early Impact Study | Success Stories

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. It focuses on three outreach programs: Awareness, Continuum of Care, and Education. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org | Media Resources

