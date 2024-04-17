Seattle, Washington, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestqool , a well-reputed manufacturer of red light therapy devices with a vision of helping people achieve a healthier lifestyle, has proudly announced the results of a comprehensive third-party report confirming the effectiveness and safety of its red light therapy devices.

Bestqool’s product’s irradiance is tested and approved by LightLab International Allentown, LLC, a professional third-party testing agency in the United States that specializes in comprehensive assessment of irradiance and other parameters of red light therapy devices to ensure its quality, safety, and efficacy. Unlike other RLT companies, Bestqool doesn’t use solar meters to measure irradiance. Recently, LightLab International Allentown tested the Bestqool RLT device’s irradiance and reported devices to have a high-level irradiance (58-100 mW/cm²), which is very suitable for safe and effective deep tissue healing





Red light therapy , scientifically known as photobiomodulation, is a type of cold light source nature-based phototherapy that augments body functions safely and non-invasively by irradiating the human body with concentrated wavelengths of red light and near-infrared light (660-850 nm). Bestqool , a leading manufacturer in the industry of red light therapy, offers lifestyle game-changing devices that prioritize safety, efficacy, and user comfort.

The utilization of red light therapy in well-being has its roots dating back to ancient Greek times. NASA began investigating the benefits of red light therapy initially in the 1970s by using it to grow plants in space. Medical research has shown that red light has a special biological effect on the human body, which can be absorbed by the mitochondria of cells. This light potentially activates the body cell’s energy and stimulates various enzymes in the mitochondria, thereby promoting antioxidant levels and improving the function of entire tissues and organs. The red light scope of therapy is diverse and impactful on well-being.

- The red visible light band emitted by the RLT device can be absorbed by the mitochondria in the cells, which increases cell metabolism and regeneration.

- Red light irradiation stimulates vasodilation and accelerates blood circulation. This helps to provide more nutrients and oxygen to the cells and promotes the elimination of waste and carbon dioxide by supporting detoxification.

- Red light therapy can increase the phagocytosis of white blood cells and improve the immune function of the body. White blood cells are an important part of the body’s immune system, which can recognize and engulf pathogens such as bacteria and viruses, thus playing a role in fighting infection.

- The RLT device can heal wounds and ulcers by stimulating the proliferation and differentiation of cells on the surface of the skin, accelerating the healing process of wounds, and reducing healing time and scar formation.

Recently, hundreds of clinical studies have been conducted to prove the efficacy of red light therapy. It is also famous for anti-aging, pain relieving, immunity boosting, and sleep-improving advantages. Unlike ultraviolet light, red light is harmless to the skin and does not tan or cause dark spots to the skin. Red light therapy’s common applications are the following:

- Physical and mental well-being: weight loss, muscle toning, and mood and cognitive enhancement.

- Dermatological diseases: herpes zoster, alopecia areata, lower limb ulcers, bedsores, phlebitis, erysipelas, boils, dermatitis, folliculitis, acne, paronychia, rosacea, anal itching, chilblains, and various genital warts.

- Surgical diseases: wound infection, abscess, ulcer, prostatitis, lumbar muscle strain, anal fissure, frozen shoulder, soft tissue contusion, scalds, buttock induration after injection, burns, and post-operative healing.

One of the crucial factors that the reader needs to pay attention to when buying red light therapy is RLT device irradiance. Irradiance is the amount of power delivered per square centimeter of body area per second, commonly expressed as mW/cm²/s (milliwatts per square cm). Irradiance contributes directly to the effectiveness and outcomes of red light therapy.

- Treatment Depth and Efficacy

Light with different wavelengths and irradiation parameters has specific depths of action on cells, particularly mitochondria in the body. High irradiance levels deliver a deeper amount of light energy to cells, while low irradiance targets the superficial layer of skin.

Irradiance Dosage Uses Low irradiance 5-20 mW/cm² Acne, dermatitis, minor wounds Medium irradiance 20-50 mW/cm² Wrinkles, scars, deep tissue injuries High irradiance 50-100 mW/cm² Joint pain, muscle injuries, chronic inflammation

- Optimum Dosage Selection

The proper dose of red light therapy is determined by irradiance along with wavelength and duration of treatment, which is necessary for effective treatment. Low, medium, and high irradiance can be utilized according to the treatment goals.

- Equipment Safety

Many companies rely on solar power meters for red light therapy device irradiance measurement in the red light therapy industry, which has led to overstated results. Solar meters lack the precision to test red light therapy-specific wavelengths, potentially resulting in misleading therapy dosage calculations. Don’t choose equipment that is not tested and approved by a professional third-party organization to prevent ineffective and risky treatments.

Bestqool’s product philosophy is “Stronger, better.” It uses rigorous testing methods for product safety to deliver a high level of therapy that is hard to find in any other at-home red light therapy device. Bestqool red light therapy equipment’s core technology offers these unparalleled features:

- Upgraded and durable LEDs

Dual chip high-energy light emitting diodes (LEDs) with reasonable and stable output intensity. The therapeutic dose is accurate, and the life is long.

- Deep Concentrated Wavelengths

Clinically proven most effective wavelengths from visible spectrum red light 660 nm, near-infrared light 850 nm.

- Certification

Cleared by FDA, CE, FCC, and ETL

- Safe and Effective

Bestqool offers comfortable medical-grade, non-invasive, non-ablative, non-burning therapy. Tested by LightLab International Allentown, LLC, a third party, for user safety, quality, and reliability.





Conclusion

Given the backdrop of innovation, safety, and efficacy in the red light therapy field, it’s reasonable to conclude that Bestqool and Joovv stand out as premier brands in this field. Both companies prioritize the use of advanced technology, rigorous testing, and certification to ensure the highest standards of quality and effectiveness in their products. Bestqool never-ending quest for better health is committed to bringing more advanced red light therapy health solutions in the future. Remember, red light therapy devices are not a substitute for professional medical treatment to cure diseases. RLT helps people who are medically powerless and want to relieve physical and mental discomfort. Appropriate usage of red light therapy can improve visual health, mood, sleep, cognition, and work efficiency to ensure high quality of life.

