FFB Bancorp Earns $7.79 million, or $2.46 per Diluted Share, for First Quarter 2024

FRESNO, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB),  the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.79 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.70 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 3% from $7.57 million, or $2.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. All results are unaudited.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:  As of, or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 3.02% to $10.91 million.
  • Net income increased 1% to $7.79 million.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 23.27%. 
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.32%.
  • Net interest margin expanded 16 basis points to 5.15% from 4.98% a year earlier.
  • Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 22% to $23.61 million.
  • Total assets increased 9% to $1.40 billion.
  • Total portfolio of loans increased 8% to $926.78 million.
  • Total deposits increased 9% to $1.20 billion.
  • Shareholder equity increased 37% to $138.72 million. 
  • Book value per common share increased 38% to $43.69.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 9.94%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.27% and total risk-based capital ratio was 20.79%, at March 31, 2024.  

“First quarter 2024 results reflect robust growth in gross revenues which were up 22% year-over-year and 6% from the linked quarter,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “Merchant services income, net of operating expenses, increased 51% year-over-year and 25% from the linked quarter.”

“Overall credit quality remains strong, although we saw an increase in nonperforming assets and loan delinquencies related to the SBA portfolio during the quarter,” said Miller. “We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and added $378,000 to our allowance for credit loss during the quarter, reflecting prudent credit risk management. Our core deposit franchise continues to give us flexibility in how we manage our balance sheet, and our strategic focus is to organically expand our customer deposit base leveraging our regional expansion and national payments franchise,” said Miller.

Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 22% to $23.61 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.34 million for the first quarter a year ago, and increased 6% from $22.31 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 9% to $16.14 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.78 million for the same quarter a year ago, and decreased 1% from $16.38 million for the preceding quarter. “The slight decrease in net interest income during the first quarter was driven by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher funding costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) improved by 16 basis points to 5.15% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 4.98% for the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 5 basis points from 5.19% for the preceding quarter. “Our yield on earning assets expanded 2 basis points in the first quarter with new loan production and investment purchases at higher rates, however, that was more than offset by the 6 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Our interest-bearing deposit balances increased 1% quarter over quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points in the first quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 6.15% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.57% for the first quarter a year ago, and 6.13% for the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2024, as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates in the current higher rate environment. The cost of funds was 0.58% for the same quarter a year earlier, and 0.93% for the preceding quarter.

Total non-interest income was $7.47 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.56 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $5.92 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the preceding quarter was driven by merchant services revenue and a reduction in loss on sale of investment securities.

Merchant services revenue increased 64% to $6.07 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.70 million from the first quarter a year earlier, and increased 26% from $4.83 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in merchant service income from the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in revenue related to FFB Payments, our own organic ISO.

“We continue to see revenue growth across our ISO partner sponsorships and from our own organic ISO, FFB Payments,” said Miller. “Our team continues to build a solid pipeline of payment related partners to support further revenue expansion for both ISO partner sponsorship, FFB Payments and new payment rail use cases. Our strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond are focused on providing our customers access to all payment rails and growing our deposit franchise through the payment ecosystem. We realized a significant decrease in ISO Partner Sponsorship volume in the first quarter related to one ISO partner, however, that reduction in volume did not make a meaningful impact to revenue.”

 
Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
SourceQ1 2023
 Q2 2023
 Q3 2023
 Q4 2023
 Q1 2024
ISO Partner Sponsorship$3,486,203  $3,891,828  $3,491,321  $3,812,386  $2,763,289 
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 19,683   13,665   12,382   20,992   21,478 
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 42,725   119,948   61,987   93,443   78,851 
Total volume$3,548,611  $4,025,441  $3,565,690  $3,926,821  $2,863,618 


Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
Source of RevenueQ1 2023
 Q2 2023
 Q3 2023
 Q4 2023
 Q1 2024
Net Revenue*:     
ISO Partner Sponsorship$1,961  $2,116  $2,169  $1,916  $2,183 
      
Gross Revenue:     
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 223   496   466   539   672 
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 1,513   4,761   2,078   2,693   3,213 
  1,736   5,257   2,544   3,232   3,885 
Gross Expense:     
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 149   321   361   455   518 
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 1,095   2,468   1,428   1,720   1,842 
  1,244   2,789   1,789   2,175   2,360 
Net Revenue:     
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 74   175   105   84   154 
FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 418   2,293   650   973   1,371 
FFB Payments Net Revenue 492   2,468   755   1,057   1,525 
Net Merchant Services Income:$2,453  $4,584  $2,924  $2,973  $3,708 
                    

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 22% to $796,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $655,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 2% from $783,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $451,000 gain on sale of loans during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $904,000 during the first quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $464,000 in the linked quarter. There was a loss on sale of investments of $373,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $1.32 million during the first quarter 2023, and $1.11 million loss in the linked quarter. “We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the first quarter, we sold $1.75 million in bank subordinated debt securities and another $3.20 million in non-agency CMOs to further reduce credit exposure in the investment portfolio,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 45% to $12.70 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.75 million for the first quarter 2023, and increased 15% from $11.05 million for the linked quarter.  “The higher operating expenses incurred from a year ago and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were partially related to the increase in merchant operating expense, as a result of higher merchant operating revenue. Excluding the impact of merchant operating expense, operating expenses are up 38% year over year and 12% from the prior quarter,” said Miller. “In addition to an increase in merchant operating expense, operating expenses were significantly impacted by higher salaries and employee benefits as we continued to invest in key talent and technology.”

“We made strategic investments in people and technology during the first quarter to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. These investments included hiring a team of data engineers and individuals focused on treasury management and product development. We had the opportunity to onboard talent ahead of our original expectations, which will enable our team to accelerate several key foundational initiatives for the future of our franchise,” said Miller. Full-time employees increased to 147 at March 31, 2024, compared to 107 full-time employees a year earlier, and 139 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 40% to $6.58 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.72 million for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 18% from $5.60 million in the linked quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 6% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 22% from the preceding quarter.  Other operating expense increased 39% to $3.38 million from a year earlier and increased 3% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.36 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.24 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.85 million for the preceding quarter. The year-over-year increase in merchant operating expense is attributed to an increase in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 52.96% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 42.35% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.17% for the preceding quarter.  The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in noninterest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in noninterest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.82% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 38.65% for the same quarter a year ago, and 42.63% for the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 9% to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 2% from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2023.

The total portfolio of loans increased 8%, or $65.60 million, to $926.78 million, compared to $861.18 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $1.56 million, from $928.34 million on a linked quarter basis. “We recorded a $451,000 gain on sale of $5.76 million in SBA loans during the first quarter,” said Gill.

Commercial real estate loans increased 6% year-over-year to $545.36 million, representing 59% of total loans at March 31, 2024.  The CRE portfolio includes approximately $237.35 million  in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $58.61 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 49.8% of the current bridge loan portfolio will come due during the second quarter of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 7% from a year ago to $77.32 million, representing 8% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $16.11 million, or 2% of loans, at March 31, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 12% to $224.55 million, at March 31, 2024, compared to $200.91 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $218.90 million at December 31, 2023. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at March 31, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 7% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $57.87 million, or 6.2% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio totaled $328.91 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $328.58 million a year earlier, and increased 1% compared to $326.01 million at December 31, 2023. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. Approximately $25.26 million in agency backed securities were purchased during the first quarter to replace portfolio balances that had paid down or paid off. The quarterly increase in the investment portfolio balance is attributed to purchases of $25.26 million in agency backed securities, partially offset by investment sales of $4.95 million and regular paydowns. At March 31, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $28.50 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $27.75 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.36 years at March 31, 2024, compared to 5.41 years at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased 9%, or $101.22 million, to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.10 billion from a year earlier, and increased 5% from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2023. The quarter over quarter increase in deposit balances is primarily attributed to a $67.03 million increase in wholesale deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased 1% to $751.64 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $759.42 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased 3% from $775.51 million at December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 63% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $88.2 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $133.5 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $6.2 million in ISO partner operating accounts.

There were no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2024, compared to $34.00 million at December 31, 2023, and $22.00 million at March 31, 2023. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands)March 31, 2024
 December 31, 2023
   
Cash and cash equivalents$90,916  $62,603 
Unpledged investment securities, fair value 91,634   84,506 
FHLB advance capacity 290,202   275,679 
Federal Reserve discount window capacity 178,255   179,836 
Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 91,500   91,500 
 $742,507  $694,124 
        

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $742.51 million at March 31, 2024 represents an increase of $48.4 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 37% to $138.72 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $100.99 million from a year ago, and grew 6% from $130.70 million at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share increased 38% to $43.69, at March 31, 2024, compared to $31.77 at March 31, 2023, and increased 6% from $41.21 at December 31, 2023.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 9.94% at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.90% a year earlier, and 9.58% at December 31, 2023,” stated Gill. “Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’) loss related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $195.01 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.27% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.79%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized. 

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $7.16 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $6.01 million, or 0.44% of total assets, from the preceding quarter.  Of the $7.16 million nonperforming loans, $4.73 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans increased to $6.50 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.62 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets and delinquent loans was attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank. Total delinquent loans as of March 31, 2024 include $2.06 million in purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $3.22 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.08 million at December 31, 2023, and $148,000 at March 31, 2023.  There were $1.95 million past due loans from 60-90 days at March 31, 2024, compared to $199,000 at December 31, 2023 and $98,000 past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $1.33 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.29 million, at March 31, 2023. Of the $6.50 million in past due loans at March 31, 2024, $2.06 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

      
Delinquent Loan Summary
(in thousands)		Organic
 Purchased Govt. Guaranteed
 Total
    
Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days$2,722  $498  $3,220 
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 1,719   231   1950 
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days    1,332   1,332 
Total delinquent accruing loans$4,441  $2,061  $6,502 
    
Non-Accrual Loan Summary
(in thousands)		Organic
 Purchased Govt. Guaranteed
 Total
    
Loans on non-accrual$7,156  $  $7,156 
Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees 4,730      4,730 
Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans$2,426  $  $2,426 
            

There was a $378,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $217,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter a year ago, and a $769,000 provision for credit losses booked in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The SBA portfolio is a segment we have been watching very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans and borrowers are unlikely to see any interest rate relief until interest rates fall significantly,” added Miller. “A portion of the portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.20%, as of March 31, 2024, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $34.28 million spread over 203 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $4,000 during the current quarter, compared to $406,000 net charge offs in the first quarter a year ago, and $766,000 in net charge offs in the preceding quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 8% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 59% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $41.25 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we feel the volatility that the city center markets are experiencing is not as prominent in the Central Valley. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.” 

  
(in thousands)CRE Office Exposure of March 31, 2024
RegionOwner-Occupied
 Non-Owner Occupied
 Total
Central Valley$20,450  $11,134  $31,584 
Southern California 2,308   358   2,666 
Other California 2,330   4,129   6,459 
Total California 25,088   15,621   40,709 
Out of California    540   540 
Total CRE Office$25,088  $16,161  $41,249 
            

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.12% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.08% a year earlier and 1.07% at December 31, 2023.

About FFB Bancorp
FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California.  As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #4 on American Banker’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2022. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

 Forward Looking Statements
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.  The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Select Financial Information and RatiosFor the Quarter Ended:
March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:     
Total assets$1,395,095  $1,364,326  $1,278,514 
Total portfolio loans 926,781   928,344   861,181 
Investment securities 328,906   326,006   328,575 
Total deposits 1,200,529   1,145,170   1,099,311 
Shareholders equity, net 138,716   130,700   100,986 
      
INCOME STATEMENT DATA     
Gross revenue 23,610   22,305   19,337 
Operating expense 12,701   11,047   8,748 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income 10,909   11,258   10,589 
Net income after tax 7,790   7,565   7,698 
      
SHARE DATA     
Basic earnings per share$2.46  $2.39  $2.43 
Fully diluted EPS$2.46  $2.38  $2.42 
Book value per common share$43.69  $41.21  $31.77 
Common shares outstanding 3,175,045   3,171,690   3,178,651 
Fully diluted shares 3,170,467   3,173,401   3,177,393 
FFBB - Stock price$82.99  $75.98  $62.90 
      
RATIOS     
Return on average assets 2.32%  2.24%  2.47%
Return on average equity 23.27%  25.75%  32.49%
Efficiency ratio 52.96%  47.17%  42.35%
Adjusted efficiency ratio 47.82%  42.63%  38.65%
Yield on earning assets 6.15%  6.13%  5.57%
Yield on investment securities 4.47%  4.61%  4.21%
Yield on portfolio loans 6.68%  6.58%  6.10%
Cost to fund earning assets 1.00%  0.93%  0.58%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.57%  2.40%  1.14%
Net Interest Margin 5.15%  5.19%  4.98%
Equity to assets 9.94%  9.58%  7.90%
Net loan to deposit ratio 77.20%  81.07%  78.34%
Full time equivalent employees 147   139   107 
      
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES     
Total assets 1,347,625   1,341,435   1,264,171 
Total portfolio loans 925,561   917,620   845,659 
Investment securities 315,820   294,060   335,662 
Total deposits 1,149,117   1,150,441   1,088,664 
Shareholders equity, net 134,621   116,545   96,081 
            


      
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
(in thousands)		March 31, 2024
 December 31, 2023
 March 31, 2023
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$37,360  $30,147  $27,696 
Interest bearing deposits in banks 53,556   32,456   22,972 
CDs in other banks 1,693   1,673   2,877 
Investment securities 328,906   326,006   328,575 
Loans held for sale        
      
Construction & land development 77,318   75,773   72,090 
Residential RE 1-4 family 16,114   17,355   15,783 
Commercial real estate 545,358   556,239   513,613 
Agriculture 63,281   59,961   58,735 
Commercial and industrial 224,551   218,896   200,909 
Consumer and other 159   120   51 
Portfolio loans 926,781   928,344   861,181 
Deferred fees & discounts (4,181)  (3,631)  (3,220)
Allowance for credit losses (10,407)  (9,966)  (9,271)
Loans, net 912,193   914,747   848,690 
      
Non-marketable equity investments 7,357   7,125   5,592 
Cash value of life insurance 12,119   12,029   8,641 
Accrued interest and other assets 41,911   40,143   33,471 
Total assets$1,395,095  $1,364,326  $1,278,514 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
Non-interest bearing deposits$751,636  $775,507  $759,417 
Interest checking 54,659   52,203   32,637 
Savings 52,090   51,880   71,542 
Money market 220,559   160,205   163,995 
Certificates of deposits 121,585   105,375   71,720 
Total deposits 1,200,529   1,145,170   1,099,311 
Short-term borrowings    34,000   22,000 
Long-term debt 39,638   39,599   39,481 
Other liabilities 16,212   14,857   16,736 
Total liabilities 1,256,379   1,233,626   1,177,528 
      
Common stock 36,910   36,178   35,073 
Retained earnings 121,780   113,991   88,167 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,974)  (19,469)  (22,254)
Shareholders' equity 138,716   130,700   100,986 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,395,095  $1,364,326  $1,278,514 
            


  
Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)Quarter ended:
(in thousands)March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
      
INTEREST INCOME:     
Loan interest income$15,372  $15,208  $12,729 
Investment income 3,512   3,418   3,484 
Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 255   583   228 
Dividends from non-marketable equity 129   118   75 
Total interest income 19,268   19,327   16,516 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE:     
Int. on deposits 2,518   2,359   957 
Int. on short-term borrowings 149   123   313 
Int. on long-term debt 464   464   464 
Total interest expense 3,131   2,946   1,734 
Net interest income 16,137   16,381   14,782 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 378   769   217 
Net interest income after provision 15,759   15,612   14,565 
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME:     
Total deposit fee income 796   783   655 
Debit / credit card interchange income 167   161   141 
Merchant services income 6,068   4,825   3,697 
Gain on sale of loans 451   464   904 
Loss on sale of investments (373)  (1,114)  (1,320)
Other operating income 364   805   478 
Total non-interest income 7,473   5,924   4,555 
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:     
Salaries & employee benefits 6,582   5,598   4,716 
Occupancy expense 383   313   362 
Merchant services operating expense 2,360   1,852   1,244 
Other operating expense 3,376   3,284   2,426 
Total non-interest expense 12,701   11,047   8,748 
      
Income before provision for income tax 10,531   10,489   10,372 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,741   2,924   2,674 
Net income$7,790  $7,565  $7,698 
            


      
ASSET QUALITY
(in thousands)		March 31, 2024
 December 31, 2023
 March 31, 2023
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days$3,220  $1,076  $148 
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 1,950   199   98 
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 1,332   1,345   7,288 
Total delinquent accruing loans$6,502  $2,620  $7,534 
      
Loans on non-accrual$7,156  $6,006  $6,323 
Other real estate owned        
Nonperforming assets$7,156  $6,006  $6,323 
      
Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.35%  0.12%  0.02%
Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans 0.21%  0.02%  0.01%
Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans 0.14%  0.14%  0.85%
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.70%  0.28%  0.87%
Non-accrual / Total Loans 0.77%  0.65%  0.73%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51%  0.44%  0.49%
      
Year-to-date charge-off activity     
Charge-offs$  $1,445  $409 
Recoveries 4   73   3 
Net (recoveries) charge-offs$(4) $1,372  $406 
Annualized net loan losses to average loans %  0.15%  0.19%
      
CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:     
Allowance for credit losses$10,407  $9,966  $9,271 
      
Total loans$926,781  $928,344  $861,181 
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans$19,642  $20,276  $28,224 
Originated govt. guaranteed loans$38,228  $36,371  $34,090 
      
ACL / Total loans 1.12%  1.07%  1.08%
ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased) 1.15%  1.10%  1.11%
ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.20%  1.14%  1.16%
ACL / Total assets 0.75%  0.73%  0.73%
            


  
 For the Quarter Ended:
SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATIONMar. 31, 2024
 Dec. 31, 2023
 Sept. 30, 2023
 June 30, 2023
 Mar. 31, 2023
BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END     
Total assets$1,395,095  $1,364,326  $1,308,866  $1,303,909  $1,278,514 
Loans held for sale              
Loans held for investment 926,781   928,344   897,746   875,180   861,181 
Investment securities 328,906   326,006   290,011   304,043   328,575 
      
Non-interest bearing deposits 751,636   775,507   737,366   723,007   759,417 
Interest bearing deposits 448,893   369,663   394,679   356,032   339,894 
Total deposits 1,200,529   1,145,170   1,132,045   1,079,039   1,099,311 
Short-term borrowings    34,000      55,000   22,000 
Long-term debt 39,638   39,599   39,560   39,520   39,481 
      
Total equity 158,690   150,169   142,301   133,006   123,240 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (19,974)  (19,469)  (29,409)  (23,450)  (22,254)
Shareholders' equity 138,716   130,700   112,892   109,556   100,986 
      
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT     
Interest income$19,268  $19,327  $18,434  $18,377  $16,516 
Interest expense 3,131   2,946   2,457   1,985   1,734 
Net interest income 16,137   16,381   15,977   16,392   14,782 
Non-interest income 7,473   5,924   6,449   8,117   4,555 
Gross revenue 23,610   22,305   22,426   24,509   19,337 
      
Provision for credit losses 378   769   152   612   217 
      
Non-interest expense 12,701   11,047   10,107   10,704   8,748 
Net income before tax 10,531   10,489   12,167   13,193   10,372 
Tax provision 2,741   2,924   3,295   3,770   2,674 
Net income after tax 7,790   7,565   8,872   9,423   7,698 
      
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE     
Total assets$1,347,625  $1,341,435  $1,293,998  $1,361,187  $1,264,171 
Loans held for sale          59   1,132 
Loans held for investment 925,561   917,620   871,931   885,590   845,659 
Investment securities 315,820   294,060   300,285   325,002   335,662 
      
Non-interest bearing deposits 755,603   760,153   757,118   853,044   748,111 
Interest bearing deposits 393,514   390,288   361,758   341,269   340,553 
Total deposits 1,149,117   1,150,441   1,118,876   1,194,313   1,088,664 
Short-term borrowings 9,562   9,805   1,571   4,231   25,384 
Long-term debt 39,620   39,580   39,541   39,502   39,462 
      
Shareholders' equity 134,621   116,545   111,530   104,083   96,081 
                    


