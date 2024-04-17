FFB Bancorp Earns $7.79 million, or $2.46 per Diluted Share, for First Quarter 2024

FRESNO, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.79 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.70 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 3% from $7.57 million, or $2.38 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. All results are unaudited.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 3.02% to $10.91 million.

Net income increased 1% to $7.79 million.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 23.27%.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.32%.

Net interest margin expanded 16 basis points to 5.15% from 4.98% a year earlier.

Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 22% to $23.61 million.

Total assets increased 9% to $1.40 billion.

Total portfolio of loans increased 8% to $926.78 million.

Total deposits increased 9% to $1.20 billion.

Shareholder equity increased 37% to $138.72 million.

Book value per common share increased 38% to $43.69.

The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 9.94%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.27% and total risk-based capital ratio was 20.79%, at March 31, 2024.

“First quarter 2024 results reflect robust growth in gross revenues which were up 22% year-over-year and 6% from the linked quarter,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “Merchant services income, net of operating expenses, increased 51% year-over-year and 25% from the linked quarter.”

“Overall credit quality remains strong, although we saw an increase in nonperforming assets and loan delinquencies related to the SBA portfolio during the quarter,” said Miller. “We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and added $378,000 to our allowance for credit loss during the quarter, reflecting prudent credit risk management. Our core deposit franchise continues to give us flexibility in how we manage our balance sheet, and our strategic focus is to organically expand our customer deposit base leveraging our regional expansion and national payments franchise,” said Miller.

Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 22% to $23.61 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.34 million for the first quarter a year ago, and increased 6% from $22.31 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 9% to $16.14 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.78 million for the same quarter a year ago, and decreased 1% from $16.38 million for the preceding quarter. “The slight decrease in net interest income during the first quarter was driven by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher funding costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) improved by 16 basis points to 5.15% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 4.98% for the first quarter of 2023, and decreased 5 basis points from 5.19% for the preceding quarter. “Our yield on earning assets expanded 2 basis points in the first quarter with new loan production and investment purchases at higher rates, however, that was more than offset by the 6 basis point increase in the cost of funds. Our interest-bearing deposit balances increased 1% quarter over quarter while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 18 basis points in the first quarter,” said Gill.

The yield on earning assets was 6.15% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 5.57% for the first quarter a year ago, and 6.13% for the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased to 1.00% for the first quarter of 2024, as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates in the current higher rate environment. The cost of funds was 0.58% for the same quarter a year earlier, and 0.93% for the preceding quarter.

Total non-interest income was $7.47 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.56 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $5.92 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in non-interest income from the preceding quarter was driven by merchant services revenue and a reduction in loss on sale of investment securities.

Merchant services revenue increased 64% to $6.07 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.70 million from the first quarter a year earlier, and increased 26% from $4.83 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in merchant service income from the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in revenue related to FFB Payments, our own organic ISO.

“We continue to see revenue growth across our ISO partner sponsorships and from our own organic ISO, FFB Payments,” said Miller. “Our team continues to build a solid pipeline of payment related partners to support further revenue expansion for both ISO partner sponsorship, FFB Payments and new payment rail use cases. Our strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond are focused on providing our customers access to all payment rails and growing our deposit franchise through the payment ecosystem. We realized a significant decrease in ISO Partner Sponsorship volume in the first quarter related to one ISO partner, however, that reduction in volume did not make a meaningful impact to revenue.”

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands) Source Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024 ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 3,486,203 $ 3,891,828 $ 3,491,321 $ 3,812,386 $ 2,763,289 FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 19,683 13,665 12,382 20,992 21,478 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 42,725 119,948 61,987 93,443 78,851 Total volume $ 3,548,611 $ 4,025,441 $ 3,565,690 $ 3,926,821 $ 2,863,618





Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands) Source of Revenue Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024 Net Revenue*: ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 1,961 $ 2,116 $ 2,169 $ 1,916 $ 2,183 Gross Revenue: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 223 496 466 539 672 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 1,513 4,761 2,078 2,693 3,213 1,736 5,257 2,544 3,232 3,885 Gross Expense: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 149 321 361 455 518 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 1,095 2,468 1,428 1,720 1,842 1,244 2,789 1,789 2,175 2,360 Net Revenue: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 74 175 105 84 154 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 418 2,293 650 973 1,371 FFB Payments Net Revenue 492 2,468 755 1,057 1,525 Net Merchant Services Income: $ 2,453 $ 4,584 $ 2,924 $ 2,973 $ 3,708

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 22% to $796,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $655,000 for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 2% from $783,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $451,000 gain on sale of loans during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $904,000 during the first quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $464,000 in the linked quarter. There was a loss on sale of investments of $373,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $1.32 million during the first quarter 2023, and $1.11 million loss in the linked quarter. “We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the first quarter, we sold $1.75 million in bank subordinated debt securities and another $3.20 million in non-agency CMOs to further reduce credit exposure in the investment portfolio,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 45% to $12.70 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $8.75 million for the first quarter 2023, and increased 15% from $11.05 million for the linked quarter. “The higher operating expenses incurred from a year ago and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were partially related to the increase in merchant operating expense, as a result of higher merchant operating revenue. Excluding the impact of merchant operating expense, operating expenses are up 38% year over year and 12% from the prior quarter,” said Miller. “In addition to an increase in merchant operating expense, operating expenses were significantly impacted by higher salaries and employee benefits as we continued to invest in key talent and technology.”

“We made strategic investments in people and technology during the first quarter to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. These investments included hiring a team of data engineers and individuals focused on treasury management and product development. We had the opportunity to onboard talent ahead of our original expectations, which will enable our team to accelerate several key foundational initiatives for the future of our franchise,” said Miller. Full-time employees increased to 147 at March 31, 2024, compared to 107 full-time employees a year earlier, and 139 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 40% to $6.58 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.72 million for the first quarter of 2023, and increased 18% from $5.60 million in the linked quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 6% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and increased 22% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense increased 39% to $3.38 million from a year earlier and increased 3% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.36 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.24 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.85 million for the preceding quarter. The year-over-year increase in merchant operating expense is attributed to an increase in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 52.96% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 42.35% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.17% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in noninterest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in noninterest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 47.82% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 38.65% for the same quarter a year ago, and 42.63% for the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 9% to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2023, and increased 2% from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2023.

The total portfolio of loans increased 8%, or $65.60 million, to $926.78 million, compared to $861.18 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased $1.56 million, from $928.34 million on a linked quarter basis. “We recorded a $451,000 gain on sale of $5.76 million in SBA loans during the first quarter,” said Gill.

Commercial real estate loans increased 6% year-over-year to $545.36 million, representing 59% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $237.35 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $58.61 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 49.8% of the current bridge loan portfolio will come due during the second quarter of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. Real estate construction and land development loans increased 7% from a year ago to $77.32 million, representing 8% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $16.11 million, or 2% of loans, at March 31, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 12% to $224.55 million, at March 31, 2024, compared to $200.91 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $218.90 million at December 31, 2023. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at March 31, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 7% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $57.87 million, or 6.2% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio totaled $328.91 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $328.58 million a year earlier, and increased 1% compared to $326.01 million at December 31, 2023. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. Approximately $25.26 million in agency backed securities were purchased during the first quarter to replace portfolio balances that had paid down or paid off. The quarterly increase in the investment portfolio balance is attributed to purchases of $25.26 million in agency backed securities, partially offset by investment sales of $4.95 million and regular paydowns. At March 31, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $28.50 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $27.75 million at December 31, 2023. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.36 years at March 31, 2024, compared to 5.41 years at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased 9%, or $101.22 million, to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.10 billion from a year earlier, and increased 5% from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2023. The quarter over quarter increase in deposit balances is primarily attributed to a $67.03 million increase in wholesale deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased 1% to $751.64 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $759.42 million at March 31, 2023, and decreased 3% from $775.51 million at December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 63% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $88.2 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $133.5 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $6.2 million in ISO partner operating accounts.

There were no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2024, compared to $34.00 million at December 31, 2023, and $22.00 million at March 31, 2023. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,916 $ 62,603 Unpledged investment securities, fair value 91,634 84,506 FHLB advance capacity 290,202 275,679 Federal Reserve discount window capacity 178,255 179,836 Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 91,500 91,500 $ 742,507 $ 694,124

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $742.51 million at March 31, 2024 represents an increase of $48.4 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 37% to $138.72 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $100.99 million from a year ago, and grew 6% from $130.70 million at December 31, 2023. Book value per common share increased 38% to $43.69, at March 31, 2024, compared to $31.77 at March 31, 2023, and increased 6% from $41.21 at December 31, 2023.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 9.94% at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.90% a year earlier, and 9.58% at December 31, 2023,” stated Gill. “Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (‘AOCI’) loss related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $195.01 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.27% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.79%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $7.16 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $6.01 million, or 0.44% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Of the $7.16 million nonperforming loans, $4.73 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans increased to $6.50 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.62 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets and delinquent loans was attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank. Total delinquent loans as of March 31, 2024 include $2.06 million in purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $3.22 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.08 million at December 31, 2023, and $148,000 at March 31, 2023. There were $1.95 million past due loans from 60-90 days at March 31, 2024, compared to $199,000 at December 31, 2023 and $98,000 past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $1.33 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.29 million, at March 31, 2023. Of the $6.50 million in past due loans at March 31, 2024, $2.06 million were purchased government guaranteed loans with an unconditional guarantee.

Delinquent Loan Summary

(in thousands) Organic

Purchased Govt. Guaranteed

Total

Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 2,722 $ 498 $ 3,220 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 1,719 231 1950 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days — 1,332 1,332 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 4,441 $ 2,061 $ 6,502 Non-Accrual Loan Summary

(in thousands) Organic

Purchased Govt. Guaranteed

Total

Loans on non-accrual $ 7,156 $ — $ 7,156 Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees 4,730 — 4,730 Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 2,426 $ — $ 2,426

There was a $378,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $217,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter a year ago, and a $769,000 provision for credit losses booked in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The SBA portfolio is a segment we have been watching very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans and borrowers are unlikely to see any interest rate relief until interest rates fall significantly,” added Miller. “A portion of the portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.20%, as of March 31, 2024, and our total unguaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $34.28 million spread over 203 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $4,000 during the current quarter, compared to $406,000 net charge offs in the first quarter a year ago, and $766,000 in net charge offs in the preceding quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 8% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 59% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $41.25 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we feel the volatility that the city center markets are experiencing is not as prominent in the Central Valley. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of March 31, 2024 Region Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner Occupied

Total

Central Valley $ 20,450 $ 11,134 $ 31,584 Southern California 2,308 358 2,666 Other California 2,330 4,129 6,459 Total California 25,088 15,621 40,709 Out of California — 540 540 Total CRE Office $ 25,088 $ 16,161 $ 41,249

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.12% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.08% a year earlier and 1.07% at December 31, 2023.

About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #4 on American Banker’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2022. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Member FDIC

Select Financial Information and Ratios For the Quarter Ended: March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,395,095 $ 1,364,326 $ 1,278,514 Total portfolio loans 926,781 928,344 861,181 Investment securities 328,906 326,006 328,575 Total deposits 1,200,529 1,145,170 1,099,311 Shareholders equity, net 138,716 130,700 100,986 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Gross revenue 23,610 22,305 19,337 Operating expense 12,701 11,047 8,748 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 10,909 11,258 10,589 Net income after tax 7,790 7,565 7,698 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 2.39 $ 2.43 Fully diluted EPS $ 2.46 $ 2.38 $ 2.42 Book value per common share $ 43.69 $ 41.21 $ 31.77 Common shares outstanding 3,175,045 3,171,690 3,178,651 Fully diluted shares 3,170,467 3,173,401 3,177,393 FFBB - Stock price $ 82.99 $ 75.98 $ 62.90 RATIOS Return on average assets 2.32 % 2.24 % 2.47 % Return on average equity 23.27 % 25.75 % 32.49 % Efficiency ratio 52.96 % 47.17 % 42.35 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 47.82 % 42.63 % 38.65 % Yield on earning assets 6.15 % 6.13 % 5.57 % Yield on investment securities 4.47 % 4.61 % 4.21 % Yield on portfolio loans 6.68 % 6.58 % 6.10 % Cost to fund earning assets 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.58 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.57 % 2.40 % 1.14 % Net Interest Margin 5.15 % 5.19 % 4.98 % Equity to assets 9.94 % 9.58 % 7.90 % Net loan to deposit ratio 77.20 % 81.07 % 78.34 % Full time equivalent employees 147 139 107 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES Total assets 1,347,625 1,341,435 1,264,171 Total portfolio loans 925,561 917,620 845,659 Investment securities 315,820 294,060 335,662 Total deposits 1,149,117 1,150,441 1,088,664 Shareholders equity, net 134,621 116,545 96,081





Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 37,360 $ 30,147 $ 27,696 Interest bearing deposits in banks 53,556 32,456 22,972 CDs in other banks 1,693 1,673 2,877 Investment securities 328,906 326,006 328,575 Loans held for sale — — — Construction & land development 77,318 75,773 72,090 Residential RE 1-4 family 16,114 17,355 15,783 Commercial real estate 545,358 556,239 513,613 Agriculture 63,281 59,961 58,735 Commercial and industrial 224,551 218,896 200,909 Consumer and other 159 120 51 Portfolio loans 926,781 928,344 861,181 Deferred fees & discounts (4,181 ) (3,631 ) (3,220 ) Allowance for credit losses (10,407 ) (9,966 ) (9,271 ) Loans, net 912,193 914,747 848,690 Non-marketable equity investments 7,357 7,125 5,592 Cash value of life insurance 12,119 12,029 8,641 Accrued interest and other assets 41,911 40,143 33,471 Total assets $ 1,395,095 $ 1,364,326 $ 1,278,514 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 751,636 $ 775,507 $ 759,417 Interest checking 54,659 52,203 32,637 Savings 52,090 51,880 71,542 Money market 220,559 160,205 163,995 Certificates of deposits 121,585 105,375 71,720 Total deposits 1,200,529 1,145,170 1,099,311 Short-term borrowings — 34,000 22,000 Long-term debt 39,638 39,599 39,481 Other liabilities 16,212 14,857 16,736 Total liabilities 1,256,379 1,233,626 1,177,528 Common stock 36,910 36,178 35,073 Retained earnings 121,780 113,991 88,167 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,974 ) (19,469 ) (22,254 ) Shareholders' equity 138,716 130,700 100,986 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,395,095 $ 1,364,326 $ 1,278,514





Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended: (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Loan interest income $ 15,372 $ 15,208 $ 12,729 Investment income 3,512 3,418 3,484 Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 255 583 228 Dividends from non-marketable equity 129 118 75 Total interest income 19,268 19,327 16,516 INTEREST EXPENSE: Int. on deposits 2,518 2,359 957 Int. on short-term borrowings 149 123 313 Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 Total interest expense 3,131 2,946 1,734 Net interest income 16,137 16,381 14,782 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 378 769 217 Net interest income after provision 15,759 15,612 14,565 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Total deposit fee income 796 783 655 Debit / credit card interchange income 167 161 141 Merchant services income 6,068 4,825 3,697 Gain on sale of loans 451 464 904 Loss on sale of investments (373 ) (1,114 ) (1,320 ) Other operating income 364 805 478 Total non-interest income 7,473 5,924 4,555 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries & employee benefits 6,582 5,598 4,716 Occupancy expense 383 313 362 Merchant services operating expense 2,360 1,852 1,244 Other operating expense 3,376 3,284 2,426 Total non-interest expense 12,701 11,047 8,748 Income before provision for income tax 10,531 10,489 10,372 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,741 2,924 2,674 Net income $ 7,790 $ 7,565 $ 7,698





ASSET QUALITY

(in thousands) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 3,220 $ 1,076 $ 148 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 1,950 199 98 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 1,332 1,345 7,288 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 6,502 $ 2,620 $ 7,534 Loans on non-accrual $ 7,156 $ 6,006 $ 6,323 Other real estate owned — — — Nonperforming assets $ 7,156 $ 6,006 $ 6,323 Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.35 % 0.12 % 0.02 % Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans 0.21 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.85 % Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.70 % 0.28 % 0.87 % Non-accrual / Total Loans 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.73 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.51 % 0.44 % 0.49 % Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ — $ 1,445 $ 409 Recoveries 4 73 3 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (4 ) $ 1,372 $ 406 Annualized net loan losses to average loans — % 0.15 % 0.19 % CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Allowance for credit losses $ 10,407 $ 9,966 $ 9,271 Total loans $ 926,781 $ 928,344 $ 861,181 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 19,642 $ 20,276 $ 28,224 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 38,228 $ 36,371 $ 34,090 ACL / Total loans 1.12 % 1.07 % 1.08 % ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased) 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.11 % ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.16 % ACL / Total assets 0.75 % 0.73 % 0.73 %



