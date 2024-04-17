CSX Corp. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced first quarter 2024 operating income of $1.35 billion compared to $1.46 billion in the prior year period. Net earnings were $893 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $987 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Total volume of 1.53 million units for the quarter was 3% higher compared to first quarter 2023, with intermodal volume up 7%, coal volume up 2%, and merchandise volume flat.



“Working together, the ONE CSX team delivered a good start to the year that was in-line with our expectations,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “We were pleased to see our consistent customer service performance lead to volume growth, and we remain focused on improving the reliability and fluidity of our network. Looking ahead, with favorable trends across many of the markets we serve, we are eager to build on our momentum over the rest of the year and beyond.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $3.68 billion for the quarter, declining 1% year-over-year as lower fuel surcharge, a decline in other revenue, weaker trucking revenue, and reduced export coal prices offset gains in merchandise pricing and higher intermodal and coal volumes. First quarter revenue was flat sequentially.

Operating income of $1.35 billion decreased 8% compared to the same period in 2023 but increased 3% from Q4 2023. CSX’s operating margin was 36.8% for the quarter, declining 270 basis points year-over-year but increasing 90 basis points sequentially.

Diluted EPS of $0.46 decreased 4% from $0.48 in the prior year but increased 2% compared to the previous quarter.



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on X, formerly known as Twitter, (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

