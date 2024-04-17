Euronet Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release first quarter 2024 earnings results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at Euronet Worldwide First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.

A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

