Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $187.3 million or $2.89 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 55% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $271.6 million, up 30% as compared to $208.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Following record net income in 2023, we continued our momentum with strong results to start 2024. We leveraged our balanced, multi-faceted business model and position as Chicago’s and Wisconsin’s bank to grow deposits and loans while maintaining our consistent credit standards coupled with expense management.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “The first quarter exhibited funding strong loan growth with competitively-priced deposits in accordance with the increased loan demand. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income remains our focus as we consider opportunities in the markets we serve.”

Highlights of the first quarter of 2024:

Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 10% annualized.

Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% annualized.

Total assets increased by $1.3 billion, or 9% annualized.

Net interest margin decreased by five basis points to 3.57% (3.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2024. Net interest income decreased to $464.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $470.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to one less day in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income was impacted by the following: Gains of approximately $20.0 million from the sale of the Company’s Retirement Benefits Advisors (“RBA”) division. This gain was partially offset by additional commissions and incentive compensation totaling $701,000 related to the sale transaction. Favorable net valuation adjustments related to certain mortgage assets totaled $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to unfavorable net valuation adjustments of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense was negatively impacted by an accrual of $5.2 million for estimated amounts owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring in 2023. This is in addition to the related $34.4 million accrued in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the estimate of such FDIC special assessments.

Provision for credit losses totaled $21.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $42.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 21 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $14.9 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mr. Crane noted, “Our net interest margin for the first quarter stayed within our expected range, decreasing by five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was due primarily to certain seasonal declines in non-interest bearing deposit balances, deposit migration to interest-bearing products and competitive deposit pricing to fund quality loan growth. Loan growth during the first quarter totaled $1.1 billion, or 10% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with our diversified loan growth in the first quarter with strong loan origination activity in commercial and residential real estate portfolios, as well as growth in commercial real estate driven primarily by draws on existing loan facilities. Deposit growth in the first quarter of 2024 was utilized to fund our robust loan growth as deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 9% on an annualized basis. We continue to leverage our customer relationships and market positioning to generate deposits and build long term franchise value. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased due to seasonality during the first quarter while also experiencing some migration to interest-bearing products. Despite the slightly lower net interest income during the current period, we generated record quarterly net revenue through our diversified sources of revenue, including our mortgage banking and wealth management businesses.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, “Credit metrics have remained steady, aligning with historical averages. Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million, or 21 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $14.9 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Approximately $11.9 million of charge-offs in the current quarter were previously reserved for in the fourth quarter of 2023 Non-performing loans totaled $148.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to $139.0 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to conservatively and proactively review credit and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2024 was approximately 1.51% of the outstanding balance (see Table 11 for additional information). We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Crane added, “Late loan growth in the first quarter creates positive revenue momentum moving forward as period-end loan balances exceeded averages. We continue to see good opportunities in the markets we serve and feel well positioned to grow deposit and loan relationships in future quarters. Our focus remains on winning business and maximizing long term franchise value.”

In summary, Mr. Crane noted, “The quarter was strong, momentum remains good and we are excited about the agreement reached to acquire Macatawa Bank Corporation in Michigan (announced April 15, 2024). The ability to expand with a high quality bank with a strong low-cost core deposit base, excess liquidity, exceptional asset quality and a committed management team is a terrific fit for Wintrust.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2024 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 16 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total loans increased by $1.1 billion as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in loans was the result of diversified loan growth primarily across the commercial and residential real estate portfolios coupled with draws on existing commercial real-estate loan facilities.

Total liabilities increased by $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 21% at March 31, 2024 compared to 23% at December 31, 2023. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 93.1%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income totaled $464.2 million, a decrease of $5.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $5.8 million decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one less day during the period as well as a five basis point decrease in the net interest margin, partially offset by a $755.8 million increase in average earning assets.

Net interest margin was 3.57% (3.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.62% (3.64% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 15 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. This decrease was partially offset by a nine basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a one basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. The 15 basis point increase on the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The nine basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an 11 basis point expansion on loan yields.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $427.5 million as of March 31, 2024, relatively unchanged compared to $427.6 million as of December 31, 2023. A provision for credit losses totaling $21.7 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $42.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $21.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to $14.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of increased net charge-offs within the commercial portfolio. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 21 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 on an annualized basis compared to 14 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $162.9 million and comprised 0.28% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $152.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $148.4 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. The increase in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase in certain credits within the commercial real estate portfolio becoming nonaccrual as well as increases within the property and casualty insurance premium finance receivables portfolio, partially offset by a decrease within the commercial portfolio. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

Though these credit metrics increased during the period, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans and non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans remained at historically low levels in the first quarter of 2024.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $20.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $5.0 million favorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $16.1 million unfavorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as $6.6 million higher in production revenue. This was partially offset by an unfavorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $4.9 million favorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company monitors the relationship of these assets and seeks to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes.

The Company recognized $1.3 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $2.5 million in net gains in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change from period to period was primarily the result of lower unrealized gains on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value, partially offset by higher realized gains from the liquidation of an equity investment security without a readily determinable fair value in the first quarter of 2024.

Fluctuations in trading gains and losses in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily the result of fair value adjustments related to interest rate derivatives not designated as hedges.

Other income increased by $17.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a $20.0 million gain recognized related to the sale of the Company’s RBA division within its wealth management business. This was partially offset by an unfavorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $2.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as lower interest rate swap fees and unfavorable foreign currency remeasurement adjustments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.2 million increase is primarily related to higher commissions from increased mortgage production as well as commissions related to the sale of the Company’s RBA division within its wealth management business in the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by lower employee benefits as employee insurance decreased in the first quarter of 2024.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $13.0 million, which is a $4.1 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in digital advertising and sponsorships.

FDIC insurance, including amounts accrued for estimated special assessments, decreased $29.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This was primarily the result of a lower accrual recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for estimated amounts owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits in response to certain bank failures occurring in 2023. The Company recognized $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 for such special assessment compared to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded OREO expense of $392,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net OREO income of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to realized gains on sales of OREO.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 15 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $62.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $41.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were 25.07% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 25.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net excess tax benefits of $53,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to share-based compensation. The effective tax rates were also partially impacted due to an overall lower level of pre-tax net income in the comparable periods, primarily due to the accrual for the estimated amount owed as a result of the FDIC special assessment on uninsured deposits. The Company recorded an estimated FDIC special assessment accrual of $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $34.4 million accrual in the fourth quarter of 2023.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2024, the community banking unit expanded its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $27.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $20.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $5.0 million favorable valuation adjustment to the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of servicing hedge, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $16.1 million unfavorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as $6.6 million higher in production revenue. This was partially offset by an unfavorable adjustment to the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, which are held at fair value, of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $4.9 million favorable adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2024 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2024.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.6 billion during the first quarter of 2024 and average balances increased by $12.5 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the first quarter of 2024, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2024 as compared to $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See “Items Impacting Comparative Results,” regarding the sale of the RBA division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, increasing $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to increased asset management fees from higher assets under management during the period. At March 31, 2024, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $48.7 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $47.1 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2023.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a gain of approximately $20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale.

Business Combination

On April 3, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Rothschild & Co Asset Management US Inc. and Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC from Rothschild & Co North America Inc. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $2.6 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2023 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or (1)

basis point (bp) change from

4th Quarter

2023 % or

basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2023 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Net income $ 187,294 $ 123,480 $ 180,198 52 % 4 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 271,629 208,151 266,595 30 2 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.89 1.87 2.80 55 3 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.40 0.40 13 13 Net revenue (3) 604,774 570,803 565,764 6 7 Net interest income 464,194 469,974 457,995 (1 ) 1 Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.81 % (5 ) bps (24 ) bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.59 3.64 3.83 (5 ) (24 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 1.39 1.89 1.49 (50 ) (10 ) Return on average assets 1.35 0.89 1.40 46 (5 ) Return on average common equity 14.42 9.93 15.67 449 (125 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 16.75 11.73 18.55 502 (180 ) At end of period Total assets $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 52,873,511 9 % 9 % Total loans (5) 43,230,706 42,131,831 39,565,471 10 9 Total deposits 46,448,858 45,397,170 42,718,211 9 9 Total shareholders’ equity 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,506 3 8

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 $ 52,873,511 Total loans (1) 43,230,706 42,131,831 41,446,032 41,023,408 39,565,471 Total deposits 46,448,858 45,397,170 44,992,686 44,038,707 42,718,211 Total shareholders’ equity 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,613 5,041,912 5,015,506 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 464,194 $ 469,974 $ 462,358 $ 447,537 $ 457,995 Net revenue (2) 604,774 570,803 574,836 560,567 565,764 Net income 187,294 123,480 164,198 154,750 180,198 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 271,629 208,151 244,781 239,944 266,595 Net income per common share – Basic 2.93 1.90 2.57 2.41 2.84 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.89 1.87 2.53 2.38 2.80 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.81 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.59 3.64 3.62 3.66 3.83 Non-interest income to average assets 1.02 0.73 0.82 0.86 0.84 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.41 2.62 2.41 2.44 2.33 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.39 1.89 1.59 1.58 1.49 Return on average assets 1.35 0.89 1.20 1.18 1.40 Return on average common equity 14.42 9.93 13.35 12.79 15.67 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 16.75 11.73 15.73 15.12 18.55 Average total assets $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 52,075,318 Average total shareholders’ equity 5,440,457 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,044,718 4,895,271 Average loans to average deposits ratio 94.5 % 92.9 % 92.4 % 94.3 % 93.0 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 93.1 92.8 92.1 93.2 92.6 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 104.39 $ 92.75 $ 75.50 $ 72.62 $ 72.95 Book value per common share 81.38 81.43 75.19 75.65 75.24 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 70.40 70.33 64.07 64.50 64.22 Common shares outstanding 61,736,715 61,243,626 61,222,058 61,197,676 61,176,415 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.7 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 7.6 7.7 7.1 7.4 7.5 Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 9.5 9.3 9.2 9.3 9.1 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.3 10.3 10.2 10.1 10.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.3 9.2 Total capital ratio (5) 12.2 12.1 12.0 12.0 12.1 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 427,504 $ 427,612 $ 399,531 $ 387,786 $ 376,261 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.99 % 1.01 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 176 174 174 175 174

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 379,825 $ 423,404 $ 418,088 $ 513,858 $ 445,928 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 61 60 60 59 58 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,131,077 2,084,323 2,448,570 2,163,708 1,563,578 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,387,598 3,502,915 3,611,835 3,492,481 3,259,845 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,810,015 3,856,916 3,909,150 3,564,473 3,606,391 Trading account securities 2,184 4,707 1,663 3,027 102 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 119,777 139,268 134,310 116,275 111,943 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 224,657 205,003 204,040 195,117 244,957 Brokerage customer receivables 13,382 10,592 14,042 15,722 16,042 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 339,884 292,722 304,808 338,728 302,493 Loans, net of unearned income 43,230,706 42,131,831 41,446,032 41,023,408 39,565,471 Allowance for loan losses (348,612 ) (344,235 ) (315,039 ) (302,499 ) (287,972 ) Net loans 42,882,094 41,787,596 41,130,993 40,720,909 39,277,499 Premises, software and equipment, net 744,769 748,966 747,501 749,393 760,283 Lease investments, net 283,557 281,280 275,152 274,351 256,301 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,580,142 1,551,899 1,674,681 1,455,748 1,413,795 Trade date securities receivable — 690,722 — — 939,758 Goodwill 656,181 656,672 656,109 656,674 653,587 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 21,730 22,889 24,244 25,653 20,951 Total assets $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 $ 52,873,511 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 9,908,183 $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 $ 10,604,915 $ 11,236,083 Interest-bearing 36,540,675 34,976,769 34,645,680 33,433,792 31,482,128 Total deposits 46,448,858 45,397,170 44,992,686 44,038,707 42,718,211 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,676,751 2,326,071 2,326,071 2,026,071 2,316,071 Other borrowings 575,408 645,813 643,999 665,219 583,548 Subordinated notes 437,965 437,866 437,731 437,628 437,493 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,747,985 1,799,922 1,885,580 1,823,073 1,549,116 Total liabilities 52,140,533 50,860,408 50,539,633 49,244,264 47,858,005 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 61,798 61,269 61,244 61,219 61,198 Surplus 1,954,532 1,943,806 1,933,226 1,923,623 1,913,947 Treasury stock (5,757 ) (2,217 ) (1,966 ) (1,966 ) (1,966 ) Retained earnings 3,498,475 3,345,399 3,253,332 3,120,626 2,997,263 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (485,148 ) (361,231 ) (642,723 ) (474,090 ) (367,436 ) Total shareholders’ equity 5,436,400 5,399,526 5,015,613 5,041,912 5,015,506 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 57,576,933 $ 56,259,934 $ 55,555,246 $ 54,286,176 $ 52,873,511

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 710,341 $ 694,943 $ 666,260 $ 621,057 $ 558,692 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,146 4,318 4,767 4,178 3,528 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 16,658 21,762 26,866 16,882 13,468 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 19 578 1,157 1 70 Investment securities 69,678 68,237 59,164 51,243 59,943 Trading account securities 18 15 6 6 14 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 4,478 3,792 3,896 3,544 3,680 Brokerage customer receivables 175 203 284 265 295 Total interest income 805,513 793,848 762,400 697,176 639,690 Interest expense Interest on deposits 299,532 285,390 262,783 213,495 144,802 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,048 18,316 17,436 17,399 19,135 Interest on other borrowings 9,248 9,557 9,384 8,485 7,854 Interest on subordinated notes 5,487 5,522 5,491 5,523 5,488 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 5,004 5,089 4,948 4,737 4,416 Total interest expense 341,319 323,874 300,042 249,639 181,695 Net interest income 464,194 469,974 462,358 447,537 457,995 Provision for credit losses 21,673 42,908 19,923 28,514 23,045 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 442,521 427,066 442,435 419,023 434,950 Non-interest income Wealth management 34,815 33,275 33,529 33,858 29,945 Mortgage banking 27,663 7,433 27,395 29,981 18,264 Service charges on deposit accounts 14,811 14,522 14,217 13,608 12,903 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,326 2,484 (2,357 ) 0 1,398 Fees from covered call options 4,847 4,679 4,215 2,578 10,391 Trading gains (losses), net 677 (505 ) 728 106 813 Operating lease income, net 14,110 14,162 13,863 12,227 13,046 Other 42,331 24,779 20,888 20,672 21,009 Total non-interest income 140,580 100,829 112,478 113,030 107,769 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 195,173 193,971 192,338 184,923 176,781 Software and equipment 27,731 27,779 25,951 26,205 24,697 Operating lease equipment 10,683 10,694 12,020 9,816 9,833 Occupancy, net 19,086 18,102 21,304 19,176 18,486 Data processing 9,292 8,892 10,773 9,726 9,409 Advertising and marketing 13,040 17,166 18,169 17,794 11,946 Professional fees 9,553 8,768 8,887 8,940 8,163 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,158 1,356 1,408 1,499 1,235 FDIC insurance 14,537 43,677 9,748 9,008 8,669 OREO expenses, net 392 (1,559 ) 120 118 (207 ) Other 32,500 33,806 29,337 33,418 30,157 Total non-interest expense 333,145 362,652 330,055 320,623 299,169 Income before taxes 249,956 165,243 224,858 211,430 243,550 Income tax expense 62,662 41,763 60,660 56,680 63,352 Net income $ 187,294 $ 123,480 $ 164,198 $ 154,750 $ 180,198 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 Net income applicable to common shares $ 180,303 $ 116,489 $ 157,207 $ 147,759 $ 173,207 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.93 $ 1.90 $ 2.57 $ 2.41 $ 2.84 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.89 $ 1.87 $ 2.53 $ 2.38 $ 2.80 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding 61,481 61,236 61,213 61,192 60,950 Dilutive potential common shares 928 1,166 964 902 873 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 62,409 62,402 62,177 62,094 61,823

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 (1) Mar 31, 2023 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 193,064 $ 155,529 $ 190,511 $ 235,570 $ 155,687 97 % 24 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 146,820 137,193 114,297 103,158 146,806 28 0 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 339,884 $ 292,722 $ 304,808 $ 338,728 $ 302,493 65 % 12 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 6,105,968 $ 5,804,629 $ 5,894,732 $ 5,737,633 $ 5,855,035 21 % 4 % Asset-based lending 1,355,255 1,433,250 1,396,591 1,465,848 1,482,071 (22 ) (9 ) Municipal 721,526 677,143 676,915 653,117 655,301 26 10 Leases 2,344,295 2,208,368 2,109,628 1,925,767 1,904,137 25 23 PPP loans 11,036 11,533 13,744 15,337 17,195 (17 ) (36 ) Commercial real estate Residential construction 57,558 58,642 51,550 51,689 69,998 (7 ) (18 ) Commercial construction 1,748,607 1,729,937 1,547,322 1,409,751 1,234,762 4 42 Land 344,149 295,462 294,901 298,996 292,293 66 18 Office 1,566,748 1,455,417 1,422,748 1,404,422 1,392,040 31 13 Industrial 2,190,200 2,135,876 2,057,957 2,002,740 1,858,088 10 18 Retail 1,366,415 1,337,517 1,341,451 1,304,083 1,309,680 9 4 Multi-family 2,922,432 2,815,911 2,710,829 2,696,478 2,635,411 15 11 Mixed use and other 1,437,328 1,515,402 1,519,422 1,440,652 1,446,806 (21 ) (1 ) Home equity 340,349 343,976 343,258 336,974 337,016 (4 ) 1 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 2,746,916 2,619,083 2,538,630 2,455,392 2,309,393 20 19 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 90,911 92,780 97,911 117,024 119,301 (8 ) (24 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 52,439 57,803 71,062 70,824 76,851 (37 ) (32 ) Total core loans $ 25,402,132 $ 24,592,729 $ 24,088,651 $ 23,386,727 $ 22,995,378 13 % 10 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,122,302 $ 1,092,532 $ 1,074,162 $ 1,091,164 $ 1,131,913 11 % (1 )% Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 403,245 230,211 245,450 381,043 235,684 302 71 Community Advantage - homeowners association 475,832 452,734 424,054 405,042 389,922 21 22 Insurance agency lending 964,022 921,653 890,197 925,520 905,727 18 6 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,113,993 5,983,103 5,815,346 5,900,228 5,043,486 9 21 Canada property & casualty insurance 826,026 920,426 907,401 862,470 695,394 (41 ) 19 Life insurance 7,872,033 7,877,943 7,931,808 8,039,273 8,125,802 0 (3 ) Consumer and other 51,121 60,500 68,963 31,941 42,165 (62 ) 21 Total niche loans $ 17,828,574 $ 17,539,102 $ 17,357,381 $ 17,636,681 $ 16,570,093 7 % 8 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 43,230,706 $ 42,131,831 $ 41,446,032 $ 41,023,408 $ 39,565,471 10 % 9 %

(1) Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2023 (1) Mar 31, 2023 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 9,908,183 $ 10,420,401 $ 10,347,006 $ 10,604,915 $ 11,236,083 (20 )% (12 )% NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,720,947 5,797,649 6,006,114 5,814,836 5,576,558 (5 ) 3 Wealth management deposits (2) 1,347,817 1,614,499 1,788,099 1,417,984 1,809,933 (66 ) (26 ) Money market 15,617,717 15,149,215 14,478,504 14,523,124 13,552,277 12 15 Savings 5,959,774 5,790,334 5,584,294 5,321,578 5,192,108 12 15 Time certificates of deposit 7,894,420 6,625,072 6,788,669 6,356,270 5,351,252 77 48 Total deposits $ 46,448,858 $ 45,397,170 $ 44,992,686 $ 44,038,707 $ 42,718,211 9 % 9 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 21 % 23 % 23 % 24 % 26 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 12 13 13 13 13 Wealth management deposits (2) 3 4 4 3 4 Money market 34 33 32 33 32 Savings 13 13 13 12 12 Time certificates of deposit 17 14 15 15 13 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of March 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 2,250,084 4.53 % 4-6 months 2,431,414 4.76 7-9 months 1,658,270 4.32 10-12 months 991,137 4.06 13-18 months 438,441 3.71 19-24 months 55,853 2.50 24+ months 69,221 1.78 Total $ 7,894,420 4.42 %

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 1,254,332 $ 1,682,176 $ 2,053,568 $ 1,454,057 $ 1,235,748 Investment securities (2) 8,349,796 7,971,068 7,706,285 7,252,582 7,956,722 FHLB and FRB stock 230,648 204,593 201,252 223,813 233,615 Liquidity management assets (3) 9,834,776 9,857,837 9,961,105 8,930,452 9,426,085 Other earning assets (3)(4) 15,081 14,821 17,879 17,401 18,445 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 290,275 279,569 319,099 307,683 270,966 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 42,129,893 41,361,952 40,707,042 40,106,393 39,093,368 Total earning assets (3) 52,270,025 51,514,179 51,005,125 49,361,929 48,808,864 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (361,734 ) (329,441 ) (319,491 ) (302,627 ) (282,704 ) Cash and due from banks 450,267 443,989 459,819 481,510 488,457 Other assets 3,244,137 3,388,348 3,236,528 3,061,141 3,060,701 Total assets $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 52,075,318 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,680,265 $ 5,868,976 $ 5,815,155 $ 5,540,597 $ 5,271,740 Wealth management deposits 1,510,203 1,704,099 1,512,765 1,545,626 2,167,081 Money market accounts 14,474,492 14,212,320 14,155,446 13,735,924 12,533,468 Savings accounts 5,792,118 5,676,155 5,472,535 5,206,609 4,830,322 Time deposits 7,148,456 6,645,980 6,495,906 5,603,024 5,041,638 Interest-bearing deposits 34,605,534 34,107,530 33,451,807 31,631,780 29,844,249 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,728,849 2,326,073 2,241,292 2,227,106 2,474,882 Other borrowings 627,711 633,673 657,454 625,757 602,937 Subordinated notes 437,893 437,785 437,658 437,545 437,422 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 38,653,553 37,758,627 37,041,777 35,175,754 33,613,056 Non-interest-bearing deposits 9,972,646 10,406,585 10,612,009 10,908,022 12,171,631 Other liabilities 1,536,039 1,785,667 1,644,312 1,473,459 1,395,360 Equity 5,440,457 5,066,196 5,083,883 5,044,718 4,895,271 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 55,602,695 $ 55,017,075 $ 54,381,981 $ 52,601,953 $ 52,075,318 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 13,616,472 $ 13,755,552 $ 13,963,348 $ 14,186,175 $ 15,195,808

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 16,677 $ 22,340 $ 28,022 $ 16,882 $ 13,538 Investment securities 70,228 68,812 59,737 51,795 60,494 FHLB and FRB stock 4,478 3,792 3,896 3,544 3,680 Liquidity management assets (1) 91,383 94,944 91,655 72,221 77,712 Other earning assets (1) 198 222 291 272 313 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,146 4,318 4,767 4,178 3,528 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 712,587 697,093 668,183 622,939 560,564 Total interest income $ 808,314 $ 796,577 $ 764,896 $ 699,610 $ 642,117 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 34,896 $ 38,124 $ 36,001 $ 29,178 $ 18,772 Wealth management deposits 10,461 12,076 9,350 9,097 12,258 Money market accounts 137,984 130,252 124,742 106,630 68,276 Savings accounts 39,071 36,463 31,784 25,603 15,816 Time deposits 77,120 68,475 60,906 42,987 29,680 Interest-bearing deposits 299,532 285,390 262,783 213,495 144,802 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,048 18,316 17,436 17,399 19,135 Other borrowings 9,248 9,557 9,384 8,485 7,854 Subordinated notes 5,487 5,522 5,491 5,523 5,488 Junior subordinated debentures 5,004 5,089 4,948 4,737 4,416 Total interest expense $ 341,319 $ 323,874 $ 300,042 $ 249,639 $ 181,695 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,801 ) (2,729 ) (2,496 ) (2,434 ) (2,427 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 464,194 469,974 462,358 447,537 457,995 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,801 2,729 2,496 2,434 2,427 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 466,995 $ 472,703 $ 464,854 $ 449,971 $ 460,422

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31,

2023 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 5.35 % 5.27 % 5.41 % 4.66 % 4.44 % Investment securities 3.38 3.42 3.08 2.86 3.08 FHLB and FRB stock 7.81 7.35 7.68 6.35 6.39 Liquidity management assets 3.74 3.82 3.65 3.24 3.34 Other earning assets 5.25 5.92 6.47 6.27 6.87 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.74 6.13 5.93 5.45 5.28 Loans, net of unearned income 6.80 6.69 6.51 6.23 5.82 Total earning assets 6.22 % 6.13 % 5.95 % 5.68 % 5.34 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.47 % 2.58 % 2.46 % 2.11 % 1.44 % Wealth management deposits 2.79 2.81 2.45 2.36 2.29 Money market accounts 3.83 3.64 3.50 3.11 2.21 Savings accounts 2.71 2.55 2.30 1.97 1.33 Time deposits 4.34 4.09 3.72 3.08 2.39 Interest-bearing deposits 3.48 3.32 3.12 2.71 1.97 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.25 3.12 3.09 3.13 3.14 Other borrowings 5.92 5.98 5.66 5.44 5.28 Subordinated notes 5.04 5.00 4.98 5.06 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 7.94 7.96 7.74 7.49 6.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.55 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 2.85 % 2.19 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.67 % 2.73 % 2.74 % 2.83 % 3.15 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.92 0.91 0.88 0.83 0.68 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.57 % 3.62 % 3.60 % 3.64 % 3.81 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.62 % 3.66 % 3.83 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Mar 31, 2024 1.9 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.6 % Dec 31, 2023 2.6 1.8 0.4 (0.7 ) Sep 30, 2023 3.3 1.9 (2.0 ) (5.2 ) Jun 30, 2023 5.7 2.9 (2.9 ) (7.9 ) Mar 31, 2023 4.2 2.4 (2.4 ) (7.3 )

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points Mar 31, 2024 0.8 % 0.6 % 1.3 % 2.0 % Dec 31, 2023 1.6 1.2 (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Sep 30, 2023 1.7 1.2 (0.5 ) (2.4 ) Jun 30, 2023 2.9 1.8 (0.9 ) (3.4 ) Mar 31, 2023 3.0 1.7 (1.3 ) (3.4 )

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of March 31, 2024 One year or

less From one to

five years From five to fifteen years After fifteen years Total (In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 446,377 $ 3,035,619 $ 1,778,737 $ 38,598 $ 5,299,331 Variable rate 8,202,814 1,336 — — 8,204,150 Total commercial $ 8,649,191 $ 3,036,955 $ 1,778,737 $ 38,598 $ 13,503,481 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 507,960 2,472,599 364,499 53,492 3,398,550 Variable rate 8,218,443 16,406 38 — 8,234,887 Total commercial real estate $ 8,726,403 $ 2,489,005 $ 364,537 $ 53,492 $ 11,633,437 Home equity Fixed rate 9,684 3,551 — 26 13,261 Variable rate 327,088 — — — 327,088 Total home equity $ 336,772 $ 3,551 $ — $ 26 $ 340,349 Residential real estate Fixed rate 19,856 3,515 30,517 1,045,088 1,098,976 Variable rate 79,739 315,526 1,396,025 — 1,791,290 Total residential real estate $ 99,595 $ 319,041 $ 1,426,542 $ 1,045,088 $ 2,890,266 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate 6,827,182 112,837 — — 6,940,019 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 6,827,182 $ 112,837 $ — $ — $ 6,940,019 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 4,452 594,634 4,000 6,991 610,077 Variable rate 7,261,956 — — — 7,261,956 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 7,266,408 $ 594,634 $ 4,000 $ 6,991 $ 7,872,033 Consumer and other Fixed rate 4,139 5,683 9 460 10,291 Variable rate 40,830 — — — 40,830 Total consumer and other $ 44,969 $ 5,683 $ 9 $ 460 $ 51,121 Total per category Fixed rate 7,819,650 6,228,438 2,177,762 1,144,655 17,370,505 Variable rate 24,130,870 333,268 1,396,063 — 25,860,201 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 31,950,520 $ 6,561,706 $ 3,573,825 $ 1,144,655 $ 43,230,706 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors $ 14,880,310 One- year CMT 6,112,917 Prime 3,341,033 Fed Funds 1,039,799 Ameribor tenors 284,141 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 124,941 Other 77,060 Total variable rate $ 25,860,201

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graph available at the following link:

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $11.6 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.1 billion tied to one-year CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR One- year CMT Prime First Quarter 2024 (2 ) bps 24 bps 0 bps Fourth Quarter 2023 3 (67 ) 0 Third Quarter 2023 18 6 25 Second Quarter 2023 34 76 25 First Quarter 2023 44 (9 ) 50

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 427,612 $ 399,531 $ 387,786 $ 376,261 $ 357,936 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02 — — — — 741 Provision for credit losses 21,673 42,908 19,923 28,514 23,045 Other adjustments (31 ) 62 (60 ) 41 4 Charge-offs: Commercial 11,215 5,114 2,427 5,629 2,543 Commercial real estate 5,469 5,386 1,713 8,124 5 Home equity 74 — 227 — — Residential real estate 38 114 78 — — Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 6,938 6,706 5,830 4,519 4,629 Premium finance receivables - life insurance — — 18 134 21 Consumer and other 107 148 184 110 153 Total charge-offs 23,841 17,468 10,477 18,516 7,351 Recoveries: Commercial 479 592 1,162 505 392 Commercial real estate 31 92 243 25 100 Home equity 29 34 33 37 35 Residential real estate 2 10 1 6 4 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 1,519 1,820 906 890 1,314 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 8 7 — — 9 Consumer and other 23 24 14 23 32 Total recoveries 2,091 2,579 2,359 1,486 1,886 Net charge-offs (21,750 ) (14,889 ) (8,118 ) (17,030 ) (5,465 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 427,504 $ 427,612 $ 399,531 $ 387,786 $ 376,261 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.33 % 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.07 % Commercial real estate 0.19 0.19 0.05 0.31 0.00 Home equity 0.05 (0.04 ) 0.23 (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Residential real estate 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 0.32 0.29 0.29 0.24 0.23 Premium finance receivables - life insurance (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 0.00 0.01 0.00 Consumer and other 0.42 0.58 0.65 0.45 0.74 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.21 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.17 % 0.06 % Loans at period end $ 43,230,706 $ 42,131,831 $ 41,446,032 $ 41,023,408 $ 39,565,471 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.76 % 0.74 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.99 1.01 0.96 0.94 0.95

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Provision for loan losses $ 26,159 $ 44,023 $ 20,717 $ 31,516 $ 22,520 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses (4,468 ) (1,081 ) (769 ) (2,945 ) 550 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (18 ) (34 ) (25 ) (57 ) (25 ) Provision for credit losses $ 21,673 $ 42,908 $ 19,923 $ 28,514 $ 23,045 Allowance for loan losses $ 348,612 $ 344,235 $ 315,039 $ 302,499 $ 287,972 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 78,563 83,030 84,111 84,881 87,826 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 427,175 427,265 399,150 387,380 375,798 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 329 347 381 406 463 Allowance for credit losses $ 427,504 $ 427,612 $ 399,531 $ 387,786 $ 376,261

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

As of Mar 31, 2024 As of Dec 31, 2023 As of Sep 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other $ 13,503,481 $ 166,518 1.23 % $ 12,832,053 $ 169,604 1.32 % $ 12,725,473 $ 151,488 1.19 % Commercial real estate: Construction and development 2,150,314 96,052 4.47 2,084,041 94,081 4.51 1,893,773 90,622 4.79 Non-construction 9,483,123 130,000 1.37 9,260,123 129,772 1.40 9,052,407 125,096 1.38 Home equity 340,349 7,191 2.11 343,976 7,116 2.07 343,258 7,080 2.06 Residential real estate 2,890,266 13,701 0.47 2,769,666 13,133 0.47 2,707,603 12,659 0.47 Premium finance receivables Property and casualty insurance 6,940,019 12,645 0.18 6,903,529 12,384 0.18 6,722,747 11,132 0.17 Life insurance 7,872,033 685 0.01 7,877,943 685 0.01 7,931,808 688 0.01 Consumer and other 51,121 383 0.75 60,500 490 0.81 68,963 385 0.56 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 43,230,706 $ 427,175 0.99 % $ 42,131,831 $ 427,265 1.01 % $ 41,446,032 $ 399,150 0.96 % Total core loans (1) $ 25,402,132 $ 382,372 1.51 % $ 24,592,729 $ 380,847 1.55 % $ 24,088,651 $ 363,873 1.51 % Total niche loans (1) 17,828,574 44,803 0.25 17,539,102 46,418 0.26 17,357,381 35,277 0.20

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING