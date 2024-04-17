Global Acoustic Insulation Market Size To Exceed USD 23.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.6%

New York, United States, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acoustic Insulation Market Size is to Grow from USD 14.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 23.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the projected period.





Acoustic insulation, also known as soundproofing insulation, refers to an insulation material's ability to reduce sound pressure in response to a specific sound source and receptor. Acoustic insulation reflects or absorbs sounds to provide acoustic comfort and is the most cost-effective way to improve energy efficiency. It primarily reduces noise pollution and provides a safer working environment in areas where noise can cause serious hearing damage. Plastic foam is the most popular material in the market. It has excellent sound absorption and vibration-dampening properties, which help to improve comfort and safety. The global acoustic insulation market is being driven by growing health concerns about noise pollution. People have been impacted by noise pollution since the late 18th century when industrialization began. Long-term noise exposure has been linked to several health issues, including sleep disruption, hearing loss, annoyance, stress, negative effects on the cardiovascular and metabolic systems, and cognitive impairment in children. Furthermore, regulatory norms aimed at reducing noise pollution increase demand for acoustic insulation materials in major regions, which is expected to rise globally over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices for plastic foams impede the growth of the acoustic insulation market. Plastic foams, including polyurethane and polystyrene foams, are petroleum-based. Thus, fluctuations in crude oil pricing and availability impose significant constraints on production and future use.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mineral Wool, Foamed Plastic, Elastomeric Foam, Others), By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas and Petrochemical, Energy & Utilities, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The foamed plastic segment dominates the global acoustic insulation market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global acoustic insulation market is categorized into mineral wool, foamed plastic, elastomeric foam, and others. Among these, the foamed plastic segment is dominating the global acoustic insulation market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe, owing to its excellent sound absorption abilities. Foamed plastics, such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) and extruded polystyrene (XPS), have a porous, cellular structure that allows sound waves to travel through the material. The tiny air pockets inside trap and dampen vibrations, which reduces sound reflection. This makes foamed plastics ideal for reducing noise transmission through walls, ceilings, and other building components. Foamed plastics are also lighter and easier to install than other acoustic insulation materials, such as mineral wool or fiberglass.

The transportation segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth of the global acoustic insulation market over the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the end-use industry, the global acoustic insulation market is categorized into building & construction, transportation, oil & gas and petrochemical, energy & utilities, and others. Among these, the transportation segment is witnessing significant growth in the global acoustic insulation market over the anticipation timeframe. Noise from roadways, aircraft, trains, and construction equipment has negative health and environmental consequences that are actively regulated. Superior acoustic insulation is also a key product differentiator for automakers and OEMs, attracting loyal customers. To achieve sufficient noise reduction to comply with airport and residential noise abatement regulations, extensive acoustic insulation installation is required, which increases material requirements. Similarly, high-speed bullet trains cause disruptions that must be minimized to avoid disturbing populations near railway tracks.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global acoustic insulation market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global acoustic insulation market over the forecast period. Growth in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. The region has become a popular location for the chemical and petrochemical, power, oil and gas, and cement industries. The region's rapid growth rate is primarily due to its expanding population, increased consumer spending, and rapid industrial development. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are the primary drivers of demand for acoustic insulation in India.

The North America market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to increased acoustic insulation infrastructure investments, rising consumer demand for indoor acoustic insulation, and increased spending on leisure activities and automobiles in the North American region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Acoustic Insulation Market are Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Owens Corning, Rockwool International, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Armacell International S.A., BASF, Kingspan Group plc, Fletcher Insulation, CellectaLtd., International Cellulose Corporation, Johns Manville, Hush Acoustics, Siderise, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd., L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A., Dynamic Wool Tex, Alaska PUF Industries, Shri Radhika Nonwoven Private Limited, Insulapack, Unidus India, SOPREMA, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, to grow the Airlite automotive interior sound insulation business in Europe, Toray Textiles Central Europe (TTCE) and Toray Advanced Materials Korea (TAK) constructed a new production in the Czech Republic. By lessening engine noise, vibrations, and interference from other cars, this material improves passenger comfort. With an annual manufacturing capacity of 1,200 metric tons, this new factory will start operations in October 2022 at TTCE's current Prostjov location.

Market Segmentation:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global acoustic insulation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Acoustic Insulation Market, By Type

Mineral Wool

Foamed Plastic

Elastomeric Foam

Others

Global Acoustic Insulation Market, By End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Transportation

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

Energy & Utilities

Others

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



