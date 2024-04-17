Solaris Signs Updated Impact and Benefits Agreement for Warintza Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) and the Shuar communities of Warints and Yawi are pleased to announce the signing of an updated Impact and Benefits Agreement (“IBA”) for the Warintza Project (“Warintza” or “the Project”) in southeastern Ecuador to reflect the continued growth and advancement of the Project. The updated IBA reaffirms certainty of community support for the responsible development of the Project.



First photo (from left): Mr. Vicente Tsakimp, Lead Coordinator of the Warintza Project Strategic Alliance, Mr. Agustín Kayuk, Leader of the Shuar Warints Center, Mr. Federico Velásquez, President Latin America of Solaris, Mr. Froilan Juank, Leader of the Shuar Yawi Center, Mr. Ricardo Obando, Country Manager of Solaris. Second photo: Director with the communities of the Shuar Warints and Yawi Centers during the signing of the IBA.

Ms. Sonsoles García, Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries, commented, “We value this initiative of Solaris because it strengthens positive community relations and provides for the integration of the local population in productive and sustainable activities. This allows the inclusion of a traditionally displaced population, which is a priority for us. It is also aligned with the priority we have as a National Government of territorial development and good use and management of resources.”

Mr. Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented, “The signing of this updated IBA builds on the foundation of good faith dialogue and trust that led to the formation of a Strategic Alliance partnership with our host communities and original IBA in 2020. This marks a significant milestone in the social advancement of the Warintza Project through our pioneering Participatory Mining model for sustainable resource development.”

Mr. Agustin Kayuk, leader of the Shuar Warints Center and member of the Board of Directors of the Strategic Alliance, commented, “The signing of this updated IBA strengthens the working relationship with Solaris and brings greater opportunities for the development of our communities. The decision is supported by a permanent relationship with the Company based on mutual respect and transparent dialogue, as well as a history of positive impacts generated for our people. We look forward to continuing our relationship and playing an integral role in the advancement of the Project.”

Mr. Vicente Froilan Juank, leader of the Shuar Yawi Center and also a member of the Board of Directors of the Strategic Alliance, commented, “The updated IBA brings further support and new opportunities for our people. When Warintza advances, our communities advance with it. Since the signing of the inaugural IBA in 2020, and with the help of the Ecuadorian state, the local impacts in job creation, community infrastructure, and development of programs in health, education, skills training, entrepreneurship, and innovation have been evident in our daily lives.”

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a world class copper resource with expansion and discovery potential at its Warintza Project in Ecuador; a series of grass roots exploration projects with discovery potential in Peru and Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.

