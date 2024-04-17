Amlan International to Sponsor and Present at ANECA 2024 Annual Convention, Focusing on Poultry Industry Growth in Mexico

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, the animal health division of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation at the XLVIII Annual ANECA Convention, to be held in Veracruz, Mexico from April 23rd to 25th. This year commemorates the 50th anniversary of the National Association of Poultry Science Specialists of Mexico (ANECA), highlighting its pivotal role in assembling top professionals and experts who have significantly propelled the industry’s advancement.



The convention is Mexico’s premier event in the poultry industry and is an ideal platform for Amlan to showcase its innovative mineral-based feed additives designed to optimize animal health. Notably, Amlan recently renewed registration for its flagship biotoxin binder, Calibrin® -Z, available in select international markets, in Mexico. Calibrin-Z stands as a highly effective and dependable defender of the intestinal barrier, shielding poultry and livestock from a broad spectrum of biotoxins known to diminish health, performance, and profit margins.

As part of its participation, Amlan will host a comprehensive 3-hour technical seminar on Improving Performance in Management Programs in the Face of the Challenges of Antibiotic Use held on April 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The seminar will offer valuable insights and expertise, delving into the latest advancements and trends in animal health. The following Amlan speaker presentations will be featured:

Trends in the Poultry Industry, presented by Dr. Robin Jarquin, Director, LATAM from 4:10 p.m.- 4:50 p.m.

Points of Attention in Field Management Programs, presented by Andrés Soto, Key Account Sales Manager from 4:55 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Considerations in Nutrition Programs to Promote Optimal Performance, presented by Dr. Cesar Coto, Director Technical Services, LATAM from 5:35 p.m.- 6:25 p.m.

Innovation and Mineral Technology, presented by Fernando Malapi, Senior Global Product Manager from 6:30 p.m.- 6:50 p.m.

In addition, attendees are welcome to join the ANECA closing reception sponsored by Amlan International at the Hotel Galeria Plaza Veracruz on April 25th from 8:00 p.m- 12:00 a.m. to engage in insightful conversations with Amlan representatives.

"Producers have come to rely on Calibrin-Z to enhance production performance, and with the product registration renewal in Mexico, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting our customers in the region," stated Dr. Robin Jarquin, Director of Latin America at Amlan. "Our products play a crucial role in safeguarding the health and well-being of poultry, contributing to the industry's impressive growth trajectory."

“In the last five years, Mexico's poultry industry has experienced a significant surge, with production projected to reach 3.9 million metric tons,” stated Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales for the Americas. “We are enthusiastic about our participation in this growth and are well positioned to support the thriving Mexican market.”

In addition to Calibrin-Z, Amlan will highlight Varium®, available in select international markets, designed to reduce pathogenic challenges in the intestinal lumen while fortifying the intestinal barrier, and Phylox®, available in select international markets, a natural alternative to anticoccidial drugs and vaccines. These natural, inventive, and highly efficacious products target critical poultry health and performance challenges, aligning perfectly with the industry's evolving needs.

