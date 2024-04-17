Parker Seminars Proudly Presents its “Invictus” Event in Orlando, Florida, from June 7-9, 2024!

Dallas, Texas, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re looking for a great summer getaway that simultaneously fulfills some of your required CE hours, look no further than Parker Seminars Orlando 2024, hosted at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. Attendees can register for various class tracks, explore the large Expo Hall, attend exclusive Parker Seminars parties, and so much more! You don’t want to miss this exciting experience packed with inspiration, learning, and networking.

World-Famous Keynote Speakers

With more than 20 renowned speakers, the event’s keynote speakers include author and modern stoic Ryan Holiday, scientist William Li, doctor and author Robynne Chutkan, and Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan.

The Ideal Location for Family Fun

The spectacular Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center offers family-friendly entertainment, restaurants, and breathtaking gardens. Stay close to Walt Disney World® and other theme parks while immersing yourself in the sights of Kissimmee, Florida. Parker Seminars Orlando provides an excellent opportunity to bring the entire family along and turn your work trip into a summer vacation!

With workshops, book signings, an Expo Hall and Extravaganza, the WCWC Luncheon, the Party in the Atrium, and tons of great networking opportunities, Parker Seminars Orlando is the chiropractic event of the summer! If you plan to attend, register here to take advantage of Parker Seminars’ special pricing.

The path to victory requires mastery of your skills, growing through the storm of change, and embracing the competition. Lend your ears and learn. Square your shoulders and advance your practice. Show your patients they are unconquered. Do not fear. Persevere. Invictus!

To learn more about CE hours at this upcoming event, book your room, or register, visit orlando.parkerseminars.com.

About Parker Seminars

Since 1951, Parker Seminars has hosted more than 430 seminars across the globe and trained more than 40,000 Doctors of Chiropractic and more than 200,000 chiropractic assistants. Parker Seminars embraces the entire profession, regardless of one’s philosophy or techniques. Not only is it a place of inspiration, learning, networking, and motivation, but each seminar also offers a variety of continuing education options for both the Doctor of Chiropractic and chiropractic assistant. Parker Seminars invites everyone involved and interested in chiropractic to attend hoping that together, chiropractic will become the preeminent healing profession in the world. Get more information about Parker Seminars at parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

