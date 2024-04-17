Discover the Mastery of the Culinary Arts with the return of Steak Masters to Chop Steakhouse & Bar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An immersive culinary experience embracing artistry and excellence is officially launching on April 18, with the return of Chop Steakhouse & Bar’s renowned Steak Masters program. Over the next eight weeks, guests are invited to enjoy a bespoke menu specially curated by Executive Chef, Stephen Clark.



In the pursuit of perfecting the art of steak, the featured program presents a tantalizing choice of new dishes made with sustainable ingredients and 100% Canadian beef, designed to satisfy all guests' cravings, including the most discerning palates. Items include Roasted Bone Marrow paired with goat cheese crostini, Black Truffle Butter Sirloin served with beef tallow smashed potatoes, Slow Braised Bone-In Short Rib crafted with spicy Gochujang glaze, and a delicate Basque Cheesecake for dessert - each presented with unmatched precision and artful style.





“I am thrilled for another year of the Steak Masters menu and the opportunity to deliver handcrafted, unique, and unforgettable dishes to our guests across the country,” shares Executive Chef Stephen Clark. “For me, cooking is art - a blank canvas to get creative, combine ingredients, and draw from previous experiences to bring each dish to life. This year, I leaned into a few trending flavours, and I can’t wait for our guests across Canada to try these culinary creations.”

Before joining Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Executive Chef Stephen Clark previously held roles in Michelin-starred restaurants, providing him with the knowledge and expertise of how to master the art of steak. Now leading the culinary team at Chop, he continues to transform the menu with his signature flair and deliver dishes crafted with curiosity, experimentation, and a commitment to the craft of dining.

In its third official year, Steak Masters offers a robust menu complete with tantalizing flavours, where every dish is a masterpiece, and is available at all locations across Canada.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar offers a premium, yet approachable dining experience and looks forward to welcoming guests to discover the feature menu. To book a reservation please visit chop.ca.

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 17 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated, and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high-quality, flavourful, and perfectly prepared steak-eating experience that will keep you wanting more.

