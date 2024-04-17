Attention Autodesk Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



Portnoy Law Firm is investigating Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) for potential securities violations following the company's announcement of an internal investigation into its accounting practices concerning free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margins, and the delay of its annual financial report. The investigation was initiated after Autodesk, a prominent San Francisco-based software developer, identified issues that led to a significant drop in its stock value, the most substantial in nearly a month. Despite assurances that previous financial statements remain unaffected, the firm has voluntarily contacted the SEC and plans to provide ongoing updates. This investigation by Portnoy Law seeks to determine whether Autodesk's board and management have committed breaches of fiduciary duty or other federal and state law violations.

