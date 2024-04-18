Booklyn, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to promote inclusivity and diversity within the meme community, GAGA , the leading meme project, is reaching out to women worldwide for their support. Recognizing the challenges faced by female meme characters in a predominantly male meme (dogs) dominated space, GAGA is calling upon the strength and solidarity of women to uplift and amplify their voices. X: https://twitter.com/gagacoin_eth



With the rise of meme culture, female representation remains relatively scarce, often overshadowed by male counterparts. To address this disparity, GAGA is launching a campaign to garner support from women across the globe. The initiative aims to encourage engagement, likes, and shares on GAGA's content, with a special emphasis on involving female influencers and personalities.

"Our mission at GAGA is to foster a culture of inclusivity and representation within the meme community," said Gagatoshi Nakamoto, co-founder at GAGA. "We recognize the importance of female voices and their contribution to the diversity of memes. By rallying the support of women worldwide, we hope to create a more inclusive and empowering space for all."

GAGA invites women from all walks of life to join the movement by engaging with their content, liking, sharing, and tagging influential figures, Through collective action, GAGA aims to elevate female meme characters and pave the way for greater recognition and representation in the meme community.

"I believe that by working together, we can break down barriers and create a more inclusive meme culture," added GAGA. "We urge women worldwide to join us in championing diversity, empowering female voices, and celebrating the strength of women everywhere."

