REGENERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Regeneron Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN) on behalf of Regeneron stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Regeneron has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Regeneron is the subject of a DOJ lawsuit filed on April 10, 2024. The lawsuit accuses Regeneron of failing to report millions of dollars in discounts given to drug distributors. These discounts were provided as reimbursements for credit card processing fees. As a result, the DOJ alleges that the average selling price of Regeneron's Eylea drug was inflated above the amount allowed by Medicare.

