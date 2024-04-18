Structural Health Monitoring Companies - Structural Monitoring Systems PLC (Australia) & Sixense (France) are the Key Players

Chicago, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global structural health monitoring market Size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The increasing need for structural health monitoring is propelled by various significant factors. The aging global infrastructure requires proactive monitoring to avert failures, and strict safety regulations mandate ongoing monitoring of vital infrastructure. Advancements in sensor technology and data analytics facilitate the development of advanced structural health monitoring solutions, encouraging their uptake.

Major Structural health monitoring companies include:

COWI A/S (Denmark)

Campbell Scientific (US)

Geokon (US)

Nova Metrix LLC (US)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Structural Monitoring Systems PLC (Australia)

Sixense (France)

Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. (US)

Acellent Technologies, Inc. (US)

COWI A/S

COWI A/S is a significant player in the structural health monitoring industry, offering a range of advanced solutions for monitoring critical infrastructure. The company specializes in providing cutting-edge technologies and services for structural health monitoring applications, catering to various sectors like civil infrastructure, energy, and more. COWI A/S's key strengths lie in its expertise in structural monitoring, innovative technologies, comprehensive services, and a strong focus on delivering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients in the industry. Their commitment to quality, technical excellence, and continuous innovation positions them as a leader in the structural health monitoring market.

Campbell Scientific

Campbell Scientific is a prominent player in the structural health monitoring industry, offering a range of advanced monitoring solutions for critical structures. The company specializes in providing high-quality hardware and software for structural health monitoring applications, catering to various industries like civil infrastructure, energy, aerospace, defense, mining, and more. Campbell Scientific's key strengths lie in its innovative sensor technologies, reliable data acquisition systems, and comprehensive software solutions that enable efficient monitoring, early detection of issues, and proactive maintenance of structural integrity. Their focus on providing tailored solutions for different verticals within the industry sets them apart as a leader in the structural health monitoring market.

GEOKON

GEOKON is a leading player in the structural health monitoring industry, offering a wide range of reliable and high-quality geotechnical and structural monitoring instrumentation. The company specializes in providing innovative solutions for monitoring critical structures like bridges, dams, and buildings, ensuring their safety and longevity. GEOKON's key strengths lie in its employee-owned structure, commitment to quality, technical support, calibration services, and continuous innovation in geotechnical and structural monitoring technologies.

Nova Metrix LLC

Nova Metrix LLC plays a significant role in the structural health monitoring sector, offering innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the safety and maintenance of critical architectural structures. Their focus on reducing maintenance costs and improving safety measures through advanced monitoring technologies distinguishes them in the industry. Specializing in tools that enable civil engineers to effectively monitor crucial architectural structures, Nova Metrix LLC ensures their longevity and structural integrity. Their strengths lie in providing innovative monitoring solutions, prioritizing safety enhancement, reducing maintenance costs, expertise in structural monitoring, and contributing to the longevity of architectural structures through proactive management.

SGS SA