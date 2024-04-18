Ibotta Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

DENVER, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), a leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,560,700 shares of its Class A common stock, 2,500,000 of which are being sold by Ibotta and 4,060,700 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $88.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 984,105 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Ibotta will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 18, 2024, under the symbol "IBTA.” The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering, with Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities acting as joint book-running managers. Citizens JMP, Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; and BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2024. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ibotta

Built and headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a leading performance marketing platform allowing brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a network of publishers called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). The IPN allows marketers to influence what people buy, and where and how often they shop – all while paying only when their campaigns directly result in a sale. American shoppers have earned over $1.8 billion through the IPN since 2012. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four times, made Built In Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces twice.

