Blind Logic Productions Partners with Video Caption Corporation for Accessible Documentary Film "Blind Logic"

“We are being proactive in making this film accessible to millions of blind and visually impaired individuals,” stated Jack Teetor. Video Caption Corporation has been providing high-quality audio description services since 2010. Tiffany Thomas, SVP of Sales & Customer Service, further stated, “Ralph Teetor was an inspiration to all, and it is only fitting that this film is made accessible to this significant audience.”

Gary Wunder, Editor of the Braille Monitor, the flagship publication of the National Federation of the Blind, commented, “The story of Ralph Teetor is certainly one which our members would be interested in learning more about.” Wunder further stated, “The National Federation of the Blind is a group of blind and sighted people who have come together to improve the social welfare of the blind and to further our integration into society.”

The upcoming documentary follows the extraordinary journey of Ralph Teetor from childhood blindness through his life of fierce determination and distinctive mental vision to become an inventive, insightful leader, and philanthropist. Ralph Teetor’s life spanned the entire development of the American automobile industry.

Emmy Award-winning host and narrator Mike Rowe is providing the narration and Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels is voicing Ralph Teetor, among many other extraordinary actors voicing characters.

This film features renowned trailblazers, Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 “Rookie of the Year,” Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, the remarkable President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the illustrious Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Credits include award-winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by the award-winning team of Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book “One Man’s Vision – The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor,” by Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

Blind Logic Productions is in the planning stages for Detroit and Los Angeles premieres to be announced. This film is scheduled for release in late 2024.

