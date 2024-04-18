Middle East Feeder and Distribution Pillar Market To Reach USD 537.5 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Technological Innovations to Impel the Feeder and Distribution Pillar in the Middle East

The Middle East feeder and distribution pillar market grew in 2023, driven by increasing technological innovations. Technological advancements are expected to drive the adoption of feeder and distribution pillars further in the coming years. These pillars now feature integrated advanced systems such as remote-control capabilities, allowing operators to monitor and manage system performance remotely. Additionally, combining the Internet of Things (IoT) enables access to real-time data and diagnostics, enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime. Moreover, a growing demand for low-voltage and outdoor electrical distribution is expected to fuel the demand for technically advanced feeder and distribution pillars. These pillars are particularly suited for commercial and light industrial applications where outdoor distribution and low-voltage supply are needed. Advanced metering instruments capable of local or remote monitoring ensure efficient operation.

The increasing number of construction projects in the region also contributes to market demand for feeder and distribution pillars. These projects, such as Qiddiya and NEOM city development in Saudi Arabia, Lusail City in Qatar, and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, involve the establishment of residential complexes, public parks, entertainment venues, sports facilities, transportation, and public attractions. This surge in construction activities across various sectors is expected to elevate the demand for feeder and distribution pillars.

Overall, with the ongoing technological advancements, increasing demand for low-voltage and outdoor electrical distribution, and the proliferation of construction projects in the region, the Middle East Feeder and Distribution Pillar market is projected to experience high growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview:

The Middle East feeder and distribution pillar market has been segmented into phase, end-use, and country.

Three-phase feeders will register significant growth in the forecast period.

Based on phase, the Middle East feeder and distribution pillar market segmentation comprises single-phase and three-phase segments. The three-phase segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various benefits of a three-phase supply over a single phase, including highly efficient power distribution due to reduced power loss and better power quality with reduced voltage fluctuations than a single phase.

The commercial end-use segment is projected to have high growth during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the Middle East feeder and distribution pillar market is categorized into smart grid, commercial premises, and light industrial. The commercial segment held a substantial market share in 2023.

Middle East Feeder And Distribution Pillar Market Report Highlights:

The Middle East feeder and distribution pillar market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2032.

Increasing smart grid implementation presents growth opportunities for the regional market players.

Saudi Arabia's Middle East Feeder and Distribution Pillar market share was significantly high in 2023. This can be attributed to this region's growing commercial and residential construction projects and rising electricity demand.

Some prominent players in the Middle East feeder and distribution pillar market report include Gersan Elektrik A.Ş., Charles Endirect Ltd., Schneider Electric, Hager Group, Lucy Group Ltd, KEMCO Group, Qatar International Electrical, Federal Switchgear Limited, Verger Delporte UAE Limited and Emirates Transformers & Switchgears Limited (ETS).

