deepull appoints Kimberle Chapin, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and Wade Stevenson as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer

Kimberle Chapin brings significant expertise in microbiology and infectious diseases

Wade Stevenson is a senior marketing leader specialising in infectious diseases and molecular diagnostics

Barcelona, Spain – 18 April 2024 – deepull, a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for rapid pathogen identification for sepsis and other acute infections, today announces the appointments of Dr Kimberle Chapin as Chief Medical Officer and Wade Stevenson as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

Jordi Carrera, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of deepull, said: “Kim and Wade are joining at an important time for the business as it progresses its automated sepsis diagnostic test. Their combined expertise will be pivotal in the development of deepull’s direct-from-blood, rapid diagnostics system.”

Kimberle Chapin is a Professor of Medicine and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University. She is highly experienced in the clinical management of laboratory diagnostics, with a focus on infectious diseases. Previously, Kimberle worked as Chief Medical Officer at Cepheid and for 17 years she was the Director of Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases for Lifespan Academic Medical Center. Kimberle received her MD and MSc. in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology from the University of Massachusetts, and her B.S. in Biology from Boston College.

Wade is a seasoned commercial leader and marketing executive with more than 25 years’ experience in infectious diseases, molecular diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals. He spent 18 years at the global diagnostics company BioFire Diagnostics, latterly bioMérieux, in a variety of roles. As VP North America Clinical Marketing he was responsible for the global commercial success of the BioFire franchise. Previous roles include Vice President Marketing of Roche’s US molecular laboratory, where he oversaw a broad portfolio of molecular in-vitro diagnostic assays and instruments as well as next-generation sequencing products. Wade received his MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, and his B.S. in Zoology from Brigham Young University.

“deepull’s innovative approach to rapid pathogen identification has the potential to provide a marked improvement over standard of care testing for patients with sepsis,” said Dr. Kimberle Chapin, new Chief Medical Officer of deepull. “I am looking forward to sharing my experience from the laboratory and clinical practice to help deliver improved patient outcomes through early detection.”

“I have been working in the diagnostics space for many years and believe deepull’s approach could transform hospital laboratory testing and support compliance with sepsis guidelines. The next few months will be important as we drive forward with the development of this rapid diagnostics solution and build out our commercial strategy,” commented Wade Stevenson, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at deepull.

-Ends-

Notes to editors

About deepull

deepull is a medical diagnostics company developing culture-free diagnostic solutions for sepsis and acute infections. Founded in 2020 in Barcelona by the founders of STAT-Dx (sold to QIAGEN in 2018), deepull has assembled a team of world-class experts to create rapid and accessible diagnostic solutions.

deepull is developing a 1 hour, direct-from-blood PCR test targeting 95% of sepsis-causing pathogens. The test will extract total microbial DNA from 8mL of whole blood and include 50 reportable results. The test runs on the deepull UllCORE instrument; a benchtop system with sample-to-result automation being designed to meet the needs of any hospital clinical laboratory.

For more information, please contact:

deepull

Agustina Boullaude



Email: aboullaude@deepull.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell / Lucy Featherstone

Email: deepull@consilium-comms.com