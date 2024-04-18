Oxford Science Enterprises welcomes Kirsty Lloyd-Jukes as an Entrepreneur in Residence to accelerate company creation

- An experienced entrepreneur, Kirsty is the former CEO of Oxford spinout Latent Logic, which was acquired by world-leading autonomous driving company Waymo in 2019

Oxford, UK: April 18, 2024: Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), the independent investment company created to found, fund and build transformational businesses via its unique partnership with the University of Oxford, today announces the appointment of Kirsty Lloyd-Jukes as Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) focused on the creation of Deep Tech companies.

Kirsty has over ten years’ experience in entrepreneurship across deep tech and consumer sectors with expertise in business development and scaling, operations, and fundraising. Kirsty was the CEO of Latent Logic, a spinout of Oxford University’s Department of Computer Science employing state-of-the-art deep learning to accelerate the development and scale out of autonomous car technology. Latent Logic was acquired in 2019 by Alphabet subsidiary Waymo, the world-leading autonomous driving technology company.

Kirsty is a Mentor at Creative Destruction Lab, a seed-stage incubator for scalable science and technology-based companies and was a non-executive director at the Institute of Directors, a business organisation founded to support entrepreneurship in the UK.

Sam Harman, Acting Head of Deep Tech, said: “Kirsty brings exceptional leadership and mentor qualities, combined with a deep understanding of both the deep tech and investor landscapes. We look forward to her insights and expertise as we continue to uncover and build the next generation of innovative technology companies.”

Kirsty Lloyd-Jukes added: “I am delighted to join Oxford Science Enterprises as an Entrepreneur in Residence and look forward to immersing myself in the breakthrough science and technological innovation being advanced at Oxford University. I am excited to work alongside OSE’s Deep Tech team, which has a strong track record of creating and growing groundbreaking companies tackling some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

OSE’s EIR programme brings seasoned entrepreneurs in-house to accelerate its mission to uncover the most promising scientific and technological innovations at Oxford and build them into world-leading businesses. The programme has resulted in the creation of innovative Oxford spinouts including neurology care platform Neu Health, photonic chip company Salience Labs, and neuromodulation company Amber Therapeutics.

OSE’s Deep Tech team is actively investing to address some of humanity’s most pressing challenges. From artificial intelligence and quantum computing to next generation herbicides, OSE is dedicated to helping visionary entrepreneurs build businesses that are transforming industries and become the next generation of global leaders.

ENDS

About Oxford Science Enterprises

Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) is an independent, billion-pound investment company, created in 2015 to found, fund and build transformational businesses via its unique partnership with the University of Oxford, the world’s #1 research university.

This partnership enables OSE to work with the brightest academic minds tackling the world’s toughest challenges. In collaboration with its global network of entrepreneurs and advisers, OSE goes well beyond funding to shape and nurture these complex ideas into successful businesses.

Actively focused on a core portfolio of around 40 companies spanning three high-growth, high-impact sectors - Life Sciences, Health Tech, and Deep Tech - the company adopts a flexible, long-term investment approach, recognising the path from ground-breaking research to global markets takes time and resilience.

To date, OSE has invested £0.7 billion in over 80 ambitious companies built on Oxford science. A key player in Oxford’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, OSE is highly motivated to foster an environment that catalyses pioneering research and steers it to commercial success.

Find out more: oxfordscienceenterprises.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contacts:

Oxford Science Enterprises

Claire LaRocca – media@oxfordsciences.com

For media enquiries:

Mark Swallow, Sandi Greenwood, Frazer Hall – MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

oxfordsciences@medistrava.com

+44 (0)203 928 6900