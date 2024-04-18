Clinical Decision Support Systems Market To Reach USD 26.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Huge adoption of electronic health records to drive the industry growth.

The surge in electronic health record (EHR) adoption, with 96% of non-federal acute care hospitals in the US utilizing certified EHR technology by 2021, as reported by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), significantly impacts the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market. Integrating CDSS with EHRs enables healthcare practitioners to access patient-specific guidelines, alerts, and suggestions at the point of care, enhancing clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Additionally, government initiatives such as the U.S. Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs have accelerated EHR adoption, further driving the demand for CDSS.

The increasing focus on reducing medical errors and improving patient safety is another significant driver behind the clinical decision support systems market. According to a 2016 study by Johns Hopkins University, medical errors, resulting in approximately 250,000 deaths annually, rank as the third leading cause of death in the US. CDSS plays a crucial role in mitigating these errors by providing healthcare professionals with evidence-based recommendations and notifications, ensuring adherence to best practices and guidelines. Moreover, the adoption of CDSS has been propelled by initiatives such as the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Patient Safety Challenge, which underscores the importance of patient safety and endeavors to eliminate avoidable harm in healthcare settings worldwide.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/4aWXCC7

Segmentation Overview:

The clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into component, product, application, and region.

Software accounts for a potential growth in the forecast period.

Software is the largest sub-segment for components because the core functionality of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) lies in the software algorithms and models that process patient data, integrate medical knowledge, and provide decision-support recommendations to healthcare professionals. The Software component is essential for enabling CDSS's intelligent decision-making capabilities.

Integrated CDSS dominates the clinical decision support systems market.

The Integrated CDSS is a fast-growing segment as it can be integrated into existing electronic health record (EHR) systems or other clinical information systems healthcare providers use. Integrated CDSS solutions offer seamless access to decision support within the familiar workflow of healthcare professionals, promoting higher adoption rates and more efficient clinical decision-making processes.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3U6vvcK

Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Report Highlights:

The clinical decision support systems market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2032.

The growing dependency on electronic health records drives the industry growth.

North America is the leading market for clinical decision support systems. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, wide adoption of electronic health records (EHR), and a significant focus on enhancing patient outcomes

Some prominent clinical decision support systems market report players include Cerner Corporation (acquired by Oracle), Epic Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Meditech, Siemens Healthineers, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Zynx Health, UpToDate, and VisualDx.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3xGFGNF

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Structured Product Label Management Market

mPOS Market Size

Integrated Systems Market

Messaging Security Market

Data Center Equipment Market