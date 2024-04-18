Polycythemia Pipeline Insight 2024, Featuring Protagonist Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Kartos Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Incyte, Italfarmaco, Lynk and Promedior

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycythemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Polycythaemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report covers comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Polycythaemia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Polycythaemia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Polycythaemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Polycythaemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

Companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence R&D Polycythaemia. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Polycythaemia.

This includes conducting a phase 2 study of its lead program bitopertin, an oral, clinical-stage GlyT1 inhibitor with potential to become the first disease-modifying treatment for erythropoietic Polycythaemias (EP), a family of rare and debilitating genetic disorders caused by dysregulated heme synthesis.



Polycythaemia Emerging Drugs

Givinostat : ItalfarmacoGivinostat (ITF2357) is an orally bioavailable hydroxymate inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) with potential anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, and antineoplastic activities. Givinostat prohibits class I and class II HDACs, leading to an accumulation of highly acetylated histones, followed by the induction of chromatin remodelling and an altered pattern of gene expression.

Polycythaemia: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the Polycythaemia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Polycythaemia



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies Polycythaemia. The companies which have their Polycythaemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e Phase III include, Protagonist Therapeutics.



Phases



This report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Polycythaemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Polycythaemia: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Polycythaemia therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Polycythaemia drugs.



Polycythaemia Report Insights

Polycythaemia Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Polycythaemia Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Polycythaemia drugs?

How many Polycythaemia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Polycythaemia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Polycythaemia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Polycythaemia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Protagonist Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Perseus Proteomics

Kartos Therapeutics

Imago BioSciences

Incyte Corporation

Italfarmaco

Lynk Pharmaceutical

Promedior

Key Products

Rusfertide

Sapablursen

PPMX T003

Navtemadlin

Bomedemstat

Parsaclisib

Givinostat

LNK01002

PRM-151

