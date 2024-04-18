Scintillators Global Business Report 2024 - Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scintillators - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Scintillators Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Scintillators estimated at US$515.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Inorganic Scintillators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$474.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Organic Scintillators segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.





Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 358 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $515.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $717.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude

An Introduction to Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Scintillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured)

Alpha Spectra, Inc.

Amcrys

Dynasil Corporation

EPIC Crystal Company Limited

GE Research

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Luxium Solutions

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.

Proterial, Ltd.

Rexon Components, Inc.

Scintacor

Siemens Healthineers AG

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential for Scintillators Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Drive Need for Scintillators

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging Modalities

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators

Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size (US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection

SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological Sources

Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors

Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity

Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country

Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions

Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials

Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator

Nanomaterial-Based Scintillators: An Emerging Technology

Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced Scintillation Devices

Advent of 2D HP ?-ray Scintillators Streamline Process of Detecting X-ray and ?-ray Radiations

Plastic Scintillation Detectors Enable Real-Time Dosimetry in MR/RT

Composite Fast Scintillators

Customized Scintillators

Enhancing Shine of Scintillators with Nanophotonic Patterns

Toray Technology to Improve Brightness of X-ray Scintillator Panels

Improving Scintillators to Enhance Sensitivity of X-Ray Imaging

Nanotechnology Advancements in X-ray Scintillators

Elpasolite Single Crystal Scintillators for Radiation Detection

New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market Prospects

Development of Organic Polymeric Scintillators

Lithium-based Scintillator Crystal

Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight

CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine

Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3

New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator

Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays

Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators

High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese Bromide

GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security Applications

Polimaster's Radiation Monitoring Devices

New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and Radioactive Isotopes

UT Faculty's Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive Materials

Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency

X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators

Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators

Super Scintillators for X-ray Detection at Ultralow Levels

Israeli Researchers Developed Photo Detector-Enabled Scintillator

