Scintillators Global Business Report 2024 - Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

The global market for Scintillators estimated at US$515.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Inorganic Scintillators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$474.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Organic Scintillators segment is estimated at 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Scintillators
- Organic Scintillators
- Inorganic Scintillators
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Scintillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential for Scintillators Market
- Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Drive Need for Scintillators
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging Modalities
- Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators
- Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size (US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
- Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography
- Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
- Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators
- Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection
- SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological Sources
- Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors
- Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators
- Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators
- Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity
- Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants
- Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)
- Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country
- Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth
- Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions
- Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials
- Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator
- Nanomaterial-Based Scintillators: An Emerging Technology
- Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced Scintillation Devices
- Advent of 2D HP ?-ray Scintillators Streamline Process of Detecting X-ray and ?-ray Radiations
- Plastic Scintillation Detectors Enable Real-Time Dosimetry in MR/RT
- Composite Fast Scintillators
- Customized Scintillators
- Enhancing Shine of Scintillators with Nanophotonic Patterns
- Toray Technology to Improve Brightness of X-ray Scintillator Panels
- Improving Scintillators to Enhance Sensitivity of X-Ray Imaging
- Nanotechnology Advancements in X-ray Scintillators
- Elpasolite Single Crystal Scintillators for Radiation Detection
- New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market Prospects
- Development of Organic Polymeric Scintillators
- Lithium-based Scintillator Crystal
- Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight
- CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine
- Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3
- New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator
- Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material
- High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays
- Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators
- High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese Bromide
- GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security Applications
- Polimaster's Radiation Monitoring Devices
- New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and Radioactive Isotopes
- UT Faculty's Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive Materials
- Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency
- X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators
- Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators
- Super Scintillators for X-ray Detection at Ultralow Levels
- Israeli Researchers Developed Photo Detector-Enabled Scintillator
