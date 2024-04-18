Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2024-2028: Semiconductor Applications Forecast to Dominate Amid Rising Demand and Technological Advancements, China to be the Fastest-Growing Market

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Type (Specialty Gases, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist Chemicals, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminates), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic chemicals and materials market is projected to grow from USD 59.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 77.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Several factors are driving this growth, including the increasing demand for consumer electronics, growth in the semiconductor industry, and advancements in electronic devices requiring specialized materials. Additionally, the proliferation of 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to further boost market growth as these technologies require sophisticated electronic components and materials.







The silicon wafers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The projected growth of the silicon wafers segment in the electronic chemicals and materials market is indicative of the expanding demand for semiconductors and electronic devices worldwide. Silicon wafers serve as the fundamental substrate for manufacturing integrated circuits (ICs) and other semiconductor devices essential for various electronic applications, including smartphones, computers, automotive electronics, and industrial automation systems. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) is driving the need for more powerful and efficient semiconductor components.



Consequently, there is a growing requirement for high-quality silicon wafers with enhanced specifications, such as larger diameters, higher purity levels, and improved uniformity, to meet the performance demands of next-generation electronic devices. Moreover, the proliferation of emerging trends like electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems further contributes to the surge in demand for silicon wafers, as these technologies heavily rely on semiconductor-based components for their operation. Additionally, ongoing advancements in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as the transition to advanced node technologies like 7nm and below, are fueling the demand for specialized electronic chemicals and materials used in the fabrication of silicon wafers. Overall, the projected high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the silicon wafers segment underscores its pivotal role in driving innovation and progress within the electronics industry, laying the foundation for the development of cutting-edge electronic devices and technologies.



Semiconductor application segment is expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period



The semiconductor application segment is projected to dominate the electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period due to several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for semiconductors in various electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the growth of this segment. As these devices become more advanced and sophisticated, the need for high-performance semiconductors and advanced electronic materials also increases. The growing trend of miniaturization in the electronics industry is further fueling the demand for electronic chemicals and materials used in semiconductor manufacturing.



Miniaturization requires the use of advanced materials that can enable the production of smaller, more powerful, and energy-efficient electronic components. Additionally, the emergence of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI is expected to drive significant growth in the semiconductor industry, leading to increased demand for electronic chemicals and materials. These technologies require high-performance semiconductors that can meet the demanding requirements of these applications.



Overall, the semiconductor application segment is expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for semiconductors in various electronic devices, the trend of miniaturization in the electronics industry, the emergence of new technologies, and the growing investment in research and development activities.



Asia Pacific projected as the fastest growing electronic chemicals and materials market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the powerhouse driving the electronic chemicals and materials market, outpacing other regions in growth. This surge can be attributed to the exponential expansion of the global electronics industry within the APAC territory. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have cemented their positions as leaders in electronics manufacturing, fueling demand for electronic chemicals and materials.



The region's robust infrastructure, skilled labor force, and favorable government policies have created an environment conducive to innovation and production efficiency in the electronics sector. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) has further accelerated the demand for electronic components and devices, driving the need for specialized chemicals and materials. With its dynamic market landscape and strategic positioning in the global supply chain, the APAC region continues to be a focal point for electronic chemicals and materials suppliers, presenting lucrative opportunities for growth and investment in the foreseeable future.

The market study covers the electronic chemicals and materials market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the electronic chemicals and materials market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $77.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Significant Growth of Semiconductor Industry to Augment Demand for Electronic Chemicals and Materials Growth of Renewable Energy Sector Creating Demand for Photovoltaic Cells Innovations in Technology Require Sophisticated Electronic Components

Restraints Stringent Health and Environmental Regulations on Use of Certain Chemicals and Materials

Opportunities Improved IT Infrastructure and Upcoming Technologies Increasing Demand for Consumer Goods Growing Usage of PCBs in Telecommunication Industry

Challenges Rapid Decline in Use of Certain Technologies due to Introduction of Cloud-based Storage



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Strategic Initiative by Intel Corporation to Minimize Environmental Impact of PCB Manufacturing

Case Study 2: Ocean Insight Collaborated with Prominent Pioneer in Plasma-Etching Technologies to Investigate Comprehensive Spectrum Plasma Monitoring Solutions Tailored for Identification of Crucial Wafer Etch Endpoints

Case Study 3: Waste Generation and Management in Semiconductor Industry

