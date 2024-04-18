Global Video Telematics Market Report 2024-2028: Streamax, Lytx and Samsara Remain the Leading Video Telematics Players in their Respective Categories

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Telematics Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts that the active installed base of video telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 18.6 percent from almost 6.3 million units at the end of 2023 to 14.8 million by 2028.

The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is one of the most apparent trends in the fleet telematics sector today. The definition of video telematics in the report includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an additional feature set of conventional fleet telematics.

The installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 4.9 million units in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 11.7 million units in North America by 2028. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems reached almost 1.4 million units in 2023. The active installed base is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent to reach 3.1 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2028.

The video telematics market is served by many companies, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions for various commercial vehicles, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.

The report ranks Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories. Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having over 2.9 million mobile DVRs installed in vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices. Lytx in turn has the largest number of video telematics subscribers, having surpassed one million vehicle subscriptions, while Samsara stands out among the general fleet telematics players with a significant number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base.

Additional sizeable players include the fleet management player Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), the channel-focused brand Sensata INSIGHTS (including the acquired video telematics company SmartWitness) and the hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, all having estimated installed bases of several hundred thousand units. The remaining top-10 players are Netradyne, Nauto and VisionTrack, which all have a primary focus on camera-based solutions specifically, as well as the fleet management provider Solera Fleet Solutions. The latter acquired the commercial vehicle telematics pioneer Omnitracs including the video safety specialist SmartDrive.

Other noteworthy players competing in the video telematics space include video-focused solution providers such as LightMetrics, SafetyDirect (Rand McNally), Idrive, SureCam, Waylens, Seeing Machines and CameraMatics; fleet telematics players including Trimble, Radius Telematics, MiX by Powerfleet, Matrix iQ, Forward Thinking Systems, Azuga, ISAAC Instruments, Microlise, Trakm8, AddSecure Smart Transport and EROAD; as well as the hardware-focused supplier Pittasoft (BlackVue), which have all reached estimated installed bases in the tens of thousands.

Key market drivers and trends

Privacy issues soften as video telematics becomes mainstream

Acknowledging the performance of good drivers can alleviate scepticism

Regulatory developments can drive adoption of camera-based technology

Video telematics is at the core of the current M&A wave in the FM space

Partnership strategies increasingly common in the video telematics space

Increasing commoditisation of video telematics hardware expected

OEM integration may ultimately lead to the widespread uptake of video

Artificial intelligence and machine vision capabilities become table stakes

Integrated solutions combining fleet & video telematics from one-stop shops

1 Video Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to video telematics

1.1.1 Video telematics as a standalone application

1.1.2 Video telematics as an integrated part of fleet telematics

1.2 Video telematics applications and associated concepts

1.2.1 Video-based driver management

1.2.2 Driver fatigue and distraction monitoring

1.2.3 Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

1.2.4 Driver training and coaching

1.2.5 Managed services

1.2.6 Exoneration of drivers and insurance-related functionality

1.3 Business models



2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Video telematics vendor market shares

2.1.2 The North American video telematics market

2.1.3 The European video telematics market

2.1.4 Rest of World outlook

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Video telematics solution providers

2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

2.2.3 Hardware-focused suppliers

2.2.4 Insurance industry players

2.3 Market drivers and trends



3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Video telematics solution providers

CameraMatics

Cipia

Exeros Technologies

FleetCam

iCAM Video Telematics

Idrive

LightMetrics

Lytx

Nauto

Netradyne

SafetyDirect (Rand McNally)

Seeing Machines

Smarter AI

SureCam

VisionTrack

VUE (Radius Telematics)

Waylens

3.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

AddSecure Smart Transport

Azuga (Bridgestone)

EROAD

Forward Thinking Systems

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

Matrix iQ

Microlise

MiX by Powerfleet

Motive

Radius Telematics

Samsara

Sensata INSIGHTS

Solera Fleet Solutions

Trakm8

Trimble

Verizon Connect

3.3 Hardware-focused suppliers

D-TEG

Howen

Micronet

MiTAC

Pittasoft (BlackVue)

Positioning Universal

Streamax

Teltonika





