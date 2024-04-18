IT Operations Analytics Market To Reach USD 40.1 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



IT operations analytics address the complexities involved with real-time capabilities.

The increasing complexity of IT infrastructure and the growing volume of data generated by various IT systems have created an urgent demand for real-time analytics in IT operations. IT operations analytics (ITOA) tools empower organizations to gather, analyze, and visualize data from multiple sources instantly, enabling them to promptly detect and resolve issues, enhance performance, and make informed decisions based on data. Proactively monitoring and managing IT systems has become indispensable for businesses striving to uphold high availability, reliability, and security levels.

Ongoing digital transformation initiatives and the swift adoption of cloud computing are key driving forces behind the IT operations analytics market. As organizations transition their applications and infrastructure to the cloud, they encounter fresh challenges in managing and monitoring these dispersed environments. ITOA solutions furnish essential visibility and insights into cloud-based systems, empowering organizations to optimize resource utilization, uphold service level agreements (SLAs), and sustain operational efficiency. The capacity to analyze data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments is pivotal for the success of digital transformation endeavors.

Segmentation Overview:

The IT operations analytics market has been segmented into type, deployment mode, application, organization size, end-use, and region.

Security management registered a potential growth in 2023

The market is segmented by application into asset performance management, network management, security management, and log management. Security management holds a substantial share of the application segment of the IT operations analytics market. With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, organizations invest heavily in security analytics tools to proactively identify and mitigate potential security breaches.

Predictive analytics accounted for a significant market share in the past.

Based on type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, visual analytics, root cause analytics, and behavior analytics. Predictive analytics holds a substantial share of the type segment of the IT operations analytics market. The demand for predictive analytics is rising due to its ability to forecast potential issues and proactively address them before they impact IT operations.

IT Operations Analytics Market Report Highlights:

The IT operations analytics market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2032.

The emergence of digital analytics for IT operations and transformation is projected to drive industry growth.

Asia-Pacific will likely lead the IT operations analytics market owing to the rise in the adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and digital transformation initiatives.

Some prominent players in the IT operations analytics market report include Splunk, IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Micro Focus, BMC Software, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Evolven, ExtraHop Networks, Nexthink, Broadcom, and others.

