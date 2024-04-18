World Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Industry Outlook Report 2024-2033: Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epichlorohydrin (ECH): 2024 World Market Outlook up to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world epichlorohydrin market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report comprehensively analyzes the impact of various factors on the market, offering insights into how changes in economic, technological, and regulatory landscapes influence market dynamics. Continuously monitored, the latest developments are tracked to ensure the report reflects the most recent data available. Importantly, the report presents possible scenarios of market development, considering different trends, challenges, and opportunities, providing stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions and strategies.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for epichlorohydrin.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: EPICHLOROHYDRIN PROPERTIES AND USES
2. EPICHLOROHYDRIN MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. EPICHLOROHYDRIN WORLD MARKET IN 2018-2023
3.1. World epichlorohydrin capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World epichlorohydrin production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Epichlorohydrin consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Epichlorohydrin global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Epichlorohydrin prices
4. EPICHLOROHYDRIN REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. European epichlorohydrin market analysis
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Russia
- Spain
- Switzerland
4.2. Asian epichlorohydrin market analysis
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Taiwan
4.3. North American epichlorohydrin market analysis
- USA
4.4. Latin American epichlorohydrin market analysis
- Brazil
4.4. Middle East and Africa epichlorohydrin market analysis
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
5. EPICHLOROHYDRIN GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Epichlorohydrin capacity and production forecast up to 2033
- Global production forecast
- Projects
5.2. Epichlorohydrin consumption forecast up to 2033
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Epichlorohydrin market prices forecast up to 2033
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE EPICHLOROHYDRIN MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. EPICHLOROHYDRIN END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
