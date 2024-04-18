Platinum-Group Metals Global Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecasts 2024-2033

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platinum-Group Metals Global Market Review 2024 and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the platinum-group metals industry offers a comprehensive analysis of both global and national markets, highlighting key trends, perspectives, and opportunities. It provides detailed data on worldwide production, demand, trade statistics, and prices of platinum-group metals, enabling stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market landscape.

Each country's market overview includes production, demand, export, and import data for platinum-group metals. Moreover, the report offers a 10-year outlook, forecasting industry trends, supply, and demand dynamics, thereby assisting decision-makers in formulating informed strategies for the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN 2018-2023

1.1. General data about platinum and palladium

1.2. Global platinum and palladium market trends

World platinum and palladium reserves, 2023

World platinum and palladium production in 2018-2023

World platinum and palladium demand in 2018-2023

1.3. Platinum and palladium prices in the global market



2. PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN EUROPE

2.1. Finland

2.2. Poland

2.3. Serbia



3. PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN CIS

3.1. Russia



4. PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. Japan



5. PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. PLATINUM AND PALLADIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

6.1. South Africa

6.2. Zimbabwe



7. RHODIUM AND IRIDIUM INDUSTRY TRENDS IN 2018-2023

7.1. Rhodium global market

World rhodium production in 2018-2023

World rhodium demand in 2018-2023

7.2. Iridium global market

World iridium production in 2018-2023

World iridium demand in 2018-2023

8. GLOBAL PLATINUM-GROUP METALS MARKET FORECAST TO 2033

8.1. Platinum-group metals market trends up to 2033

8.2. World platinum and palladium market forecast to 2033

8.3. World rhodium and iridium market forecast to 2033



