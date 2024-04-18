Sports Medicine Market Global Forecast 2024-2030, Featuring Key Players Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Conmed and Surgalign Holdings.

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Medicine Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Top Companies Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sports Medicine Market is predicted to be around US$ 10.34 Billion by 2030 and is forecast to experience a CAGR of 6.04% between 2024 and 2030







Sports-associated accidents are a substantial propelling force within the sports medicine market because of their high prevalence and terrible impact on athletes' performance and well-being. As human beings worldwide increasingly participate in sports activities and physical sports, accidents consisting of sprains, fractures, and muscle traces have multiplied. In America alone, approximately 30 million kids and teenagers take part in organized sports, and over 3.5 million injuries every 12 months cause members to miss a while from their sports activities. Hence, there may be a developing need for superior treatment alternatives, rehabilitation services, and preventive measures presented via the sports medication company to assist athletes recover and improve their overall performance.



Furthermore, technological advancements in orthopedic implants and minimally invasive surgical strategies propel the global sports medicine market. These improvements provide specific, less invasive, quicker recovery alternatives, with advanced materials like titanium alloys improving implant durability. Minimally invasive processes like arthroscopy reduce trauma and healing times, driving demand. In Asia Pacific, speedy urbanization, rising disposable incomes, accelerated sports participation, and developing awareness of fitness fuel market increase, supported by healthcare infrastructure, facilitating accessibility to sports activities remedy interventions. Consequently, the Sports Medicine Market was priced at US$ 6.86 Billion in 2023.



Accessories may have a significant impact on the worldwide sports medicine market



By products, the sports medicine market is fragmented into Body Reconstruction & Repair, Accessories, Body Monitoring & Evaluation, and Body Support & Recovery. Accessories could play a crucial role in the global sports medicine market by complementing treatment and rehabilitation efforts for sports-associated injuries. These include braces, wraps, tapes, and compression garments, offering aid, stability, and pain alleviation to injured athletes. Besides, accessories are a resource in harm prevention, performance enhancement, and post-exercise recovery, making them essential additives of complete sports medication solutions to optimize athletic overall performance and well-being.



Foot and ankle injuries have the potential to become a significant market segment in the realm of sports medicine worldwide



Among applications, the sports medicine market is segmented into Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Hip and Groin Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, and Others. Foot and ankle injuries could represent an essential international sports medicine market segment. This is because of their frequency and impact on athletes. These injuries, such as sprains, fractures, and tendonitis, can considerably impair mobility and performance. As such, specialized diagnostic tools, remedy modalities, and rehabilitation protocols tailor-made to foot and ankle accidents are vital for athletes to set off restoration and return to play, driving demand in the sports medicine market.



Hospitals play a significant role in the sports medicine industry



The sports medicine market is classified based on its end-users, which include hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physiotherapy centers, and clinics. Hospitals are among the key players within the sports medicine market owing to their role as primary care vendors for sports activities-related injuries. They offer specialized diagnostic offerings, surgical interventions, rehabilitation applications, and access to multidisciplinary medical groups, ensuring complete care for athletes and active individuals.



The sports medicine market in India may experience an increase in demand



Based on country, the sports medicine market is separated into North America (United States, Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Turkey), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and New Zealand), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates). India is predicted to witness improved demand for sports medicine, partly attributed to authorities' projects promoting national sports. Programs like the NSTC (National Sports Talent Contest Scheme) by the Sports Authority of India aim to attract younger talent at the sub-junior level, fostering participation in sports activities among students aged eight to fourteen. Similar tasks boost focus and drive market enlargement, indicating a promising outlook for India's sports medicine market in the coming years.



Key Players



The sports medicine market is comprised of companies like Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Surgalign Holdings.



Product - Sports Medicine Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Body Reconstruction & Repair

Accessories

Body Monitoring & Evaluation

Body Support & Recovery

Application - Sports Medicine Market breakup in 7 viewpoints:

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Others

End-User - Sports Medicine Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Clinics

Company Analysis:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Stryker

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Surgalign Holdings.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ym68av

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment