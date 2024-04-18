Global Steel Rebars Market Report 2024: The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Rebars - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Steel Rebars estimated at US$261.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Deformed Steel Rebars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$266.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mild Steel Rebars segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Steel Rebars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$172.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 503 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $261.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $357.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competitive Scenario

Steel Rebars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Opportunities and Restraints for Global Steel Rebars Market

Analysis by Type

World Steel Rebars Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed, and Mild

Analysis by End-Use

World Steel Rebars Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure, Residential & Commercial, and Industrial

Regional Analysis

World Steel Rebars Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

World Steel Rebars Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Rebars: A Prelude

An Introduction to Steel Rebars

Alternatives to Concrete Reinforcement by Rebars

Recent Market Activity

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Celsa Steel Ltd.

Commercial Metals Company

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Gerdau S/A

HYUNDAI STEEL

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd.

Mechel PAO

NLMK Group

Nucor Corporation

Steel Authority of India Limited

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Tata Steel Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steel Rebars Reinforce Strength of Structures

Use of Stainless Steel Rebars and Glass-Fiber-Reinforced-Polymer Witness a Surge

An Optimistic Steel Reinforcement Outlook Defined by Innovation and Cutting-Edge Solutions

Demand for High Strength Deformed Bars Gain Momentum

Carbon Steel and Epoxy Coated Steel Rebars Witness Robust Demand

Construction Sector Trends Impact Market Growth

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Steel Rebars

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Bourgeoning Construction Sector to Fuel Demand for Steel Rebars

Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the Construction Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) as of 2023

Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select Countries

Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers to Accelerate Market Growth

Shift in the World's Tallest Buildings from Western Countries to Developing Countries

Top 25 Completed and Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings Worldwide: Rank, Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year of Completion

Applications of Rebars in Commercial Buildings

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into Steel Market During and After the Pandemic

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Reinforced Concrete Bridges, Where Durability is the Key

Steel Rebars Find Usage in Concrete Pavements

Dynamics in the Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Steel Rebars for Oil & Gas System Facilities

Steel Rebar Industry Battles Higher Carbon Footprint

Does GFRP Rebar Has an Edge Over Steel Rebar

Researchers Undertake Project to Evaluate Corrosion of Steel Rebar

