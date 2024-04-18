Global Steel Rebars Market Report 2024: The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

Dublin, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Rebars - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Steel Rebars estimated at US$261.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Deformed Steel Rebars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$266.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mild Steel Rebars segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Steel Rebars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$172.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|503
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$261.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$357.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Competitive Scenario
- Steel Rebars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growth Opportunities and Restraints for Global Steel Rebars Market
- Analysis by Type
- World Steel Rebars Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Deformed, and Mild
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Steel Rebars Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrastructure, Residential & Commercial, and Industrial
- Regional Analysis
- World Steel Rebars Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)
- World Steel Rebars Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Rebars: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Steel Rebars
- Alternatives to Concrete Reinforcement by Rebars
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 68 Featured)
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Celsa Steel Ltd.
- Commercial Metals Company
- Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
- Gerdau S/A
- HYUNDAI STEEL
- Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd.
- Mechel PAO
- NLMK Group
- Nucor Corporation
- Steel Authority of India Limited
- Steel Dynamics, Inc.
- Tata Steel Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Steel Rebars Reinforce Strength of Structures
- Use of Stainless Steel Rebars and Glass-Fiber-Reinforced-Polymer Witness a Surge
- An Optimistic Steel Reinforcement Outlook Defined by Innovation and Cutting-Edge Solutions
- Demand for High Strength Deformed Bars Gain Momentum
- Carbon Steel and Epoxy Coated Steel Rebars Witness Robust Demand
- Construction Sector Trends Impact Market Growth
- Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Demand for Steel Rebars
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
- Bourgeoning Construction Sector to Fuel Demand for Steel Rebars
- Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the Construction Market
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) as of 2023
- Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select Countries
- Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers to Accelerate Market Growth
- Shift in the World's Tallest Buildings from Western Countries to Developing Countries
- Top 25 Completed and Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings Worldwide: Rank, Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year of Completion
- Applications of Rebars in Commercial Buildings
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into Steel Market During and After the Pandemic
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Reinforced Concrete Bridges, Where Durability is the Key
- Steel Rebars Find Usage in Concrete Pavements
- Dynamics in the Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand
- Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023
- Steel Rebars for Oil & Gas System Facilities
- Steel Rebar Industry Battles Higher Carbon Footprint
- Does GFRP Rebar Has an Edge Over Steel Rebar
- Researchers Undertake Project to Evaluate Corrosion of Steel Rebar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnker7
