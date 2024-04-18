Foremost Lithium to Present at the 2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost Lithium”, “Foremost” or the “Company”), a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, today announced that management will present at the 2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place May 1-2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Jason Barnard, President & CEO of Foremost Lithium, is scheduled to host a formal presentation on Wednesday, May 1st and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, May 2nd.

2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Location: Paris Hotel & Casino | Las Vegas, NV

A live webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available on the Planet MicroCap Showcase website. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information, to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting, or attend the conference, please visit the Planet MicroCap Showcase website.

Foremost would also like to announce that it has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) with Spark Newswire (“Spark”) commencing in May 2024. Under the agreement Spark will be offering marketing, consulting & investor relation services consisting of targeted email marketing through a large email distribution network, including social media including discord, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Spark will also create investment thesis videos for distribution via YouTube and create relevant industry partnerships to promote the Company through large online publications (paid and organic). Spark, located in Burnaby, BC, will be paid a total of $810,000 over a 12-month period. After the initial period, the agreement will automatically be renewed in one-month increments and continue for consecutive one-month terms unless terminated by either party upon providing the other party with 15 days’ notice. Spark is not a related party, is arm’s length to the Company and does not currently own any shares of Foremost.

About Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean energy economy. Foremost’s strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on over 11,400 acres in Quebec called Lac Simard South.

Foremost’s four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the Company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li₂O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA. Learn More at www.foremostlithium.com.

Contact and Information

Company

Jason Barnard, President and CEO

+1 (604) 330-8067

info@foremostlithium.com

Investor Relations

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

FMST@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

