Compare HGV Enables Seamless Integration and Greater Market Coverage with Applied Epic

Brighton, UK, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Compare HGV has signed on with Applied Epic, the world’s most widely used broker management system, to manage their business and integrate the company’s rating services. Applied Epic will enable Compare HGV to bring all customer and policy data from multiple applications into a single system, integrating seamlessly to reduce administrative overhead. The integration will enable data flow to additional features like eTrading for small risks and efficient data capture forms for servicing larger, more complex risks.

“Our previous broker management system didn’t integrate with our rating services which forced a lot of duplicate data entry and didn’t give us the capabilities to easily target the small or more complex ends of the market,” said Ian Pitt, general manager, Compare HGV. “Applied Epic’s open architecture and trading capabilities will give us the ease of data flow between systems and the ability to grow our market coverage at scale.”

Applied Epic is a management platform and insurer connectivity solution that is hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform can integrate with both Applied and third-party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Brokerage staff only have so much time during the day, and if they are spending it rekeying data into multiple systems and insurer portals, they are missing out on revenue-generating activities,” said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. “Applied Epic will give staff at Compare HGV time back to prioritize their trusted advisor role and grow the business with expanded market coverage.”

